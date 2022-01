Just about every founder believes he or she will be able to keep growing his or her business well into the future. But the reality is, bringing a startup to stabilized growth takes a certain set of skills while moving into larger expansion and development takes another. Most founders reach a point where they plateau and simply can’t grow the business any further. This isn’t because they’re poor leaders. It’s just because, as the saying goes, “What got you here won’t get you there.”

ECONOMY ・ 8 HOURS AGO