Accidents

Boaters rescued by Coast Guard after their boat runs aground

New Haven Register
 3 days ago

HOPEDALE, La. (AP) — Three boaters were in stable...

www.nhregister.com

KTAL

WATCH: Coast Guard rescues kayaker near Slidell

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans aircrew hoists a stranded kayaker on the Pearl River near Slidell, Louisiana on Jan. 15, 2022. The 86-year-old kayaker was stranded due to the weather but safely transported to Air Station New Orleans. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
SLIDELL, LA
hawaiinewsnow.com

1 hospitalized after fishing vessels runs aground off Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 19-foot fishing boat got stuck on rocks near the Kihei Boat Ramp early Monday. Maui County Fire and Public Safety officials said they were alerted to the incident just after 6:45 a.m. When crews arrived on scene, they found four people who were onboard safely on...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
10NEWS

Coast Guard rescues 176 Haitians off Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard says it pulled 176 Haitians from an overloaded wooden sailing vessel as it approached the Florida Keys. The rescue effort unfolded Monday after a Customs and Border Protection crew spotted the 60-foot sailboat near the Bahamas with a crowd on board.
KEY LARGO, FL
cw34.com

Boaters rescued off Manalapan

MANALAPAN, Fla. (WPEC) — Three people were rescued Friday morning after a boat capsized off Manalapan. The U.S. Coast Guard said they received a report of three people in the water and were preparing to respond when a local rescue boat and a commercial salvage boat assisted the boaters.
MANALAPAN, FL
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
americanmilitarynews.com

Two 19-year-olds rescued by Coast Guard in Washington after writing ‘SOS’ in snow

Two 19-year-old men were rescued Saturday in Lane County by the U.S. Coast Guard after signaling for help by writing an SOS sign in the snow. The two men went camping near Swastika Mountain southeast of Eugene around Christmas Day and failed to return as expected on Dec. 29, officials said. Officials said the men were reported missing on New Year’s Eve.
LANE COUNTY, OR
thecoastlandtimes.com

United States Coast Guard Auxiliary boating skills course set

The Outer Banks Flotilla of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary will be offering a Coast Guard approved boating course in February 2022. The six-session Boating Skills and Seamanship course builds on the introductory Boat America class, providing more in-depth exposure to key topics related to safe boating operations. Topics...
New Haven Register

Fire destroys motel, buildings in Massachusetts beach town

SALISBURY, Mass. (AP) — A coastal Massachusetts motel and four other buildings were destroyed early Monday when strong winds pushed massive flames through the structures. The fire at Michael’s Oceanfront Motel in Salisbury was called in just before 2 a.m., according to the State Department of Fire Services. The fire spread to and destroyed four other buildings described as residential, and damaged several others, officials said. There were no injuries. Authorities have not determined how or where it started.
SALISBURY, MA
New Haven Register

Sheldon man dies in fire that spread from wood boiler

SHELDON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police are investigating a fire that left a Sheldon man dead. Authorities say firefighters arriving at the home of 69-year-old Larry Gregoire on Sunday morning found heavy flames coming from an outbuilding. Authorities believe the fire spread from an outdoor wood boiler and that Gregoire had tried to enter the building to remove his truck and was overcome by heat and smoke.
SHELDON, VT
verticalmag.com

Irish Coast Guard shopping for new search-and-rescue service

Estimated reading time 7 minutes, 19 seconds. The Irish Coast Guard is recompeting a contract, long-held by CHC, to provide helicopter search-and-rescue services to the island nation and its territorial waters. CHC’s current contract, awarded in 2010, can be extended to 2025 at the latest and the Irish Coast Guard...
MILITARY
New Haven Register

Police: One person dies in Norwich car accident

NORWICH — One person died Sunday in a car accident on Interstate 395 near the Canterbury Turnpike overpass in Norwich, according to fire officials. At 7:30 a.m. Sunday, the Yantic and Occum fire departments were dispatched to the area on a report of a vehicle in the woods, according to a report on social media by Yantic Fire Engine Company 1.
NORWICH, CT
New Haven Register

Police: Explosion at Darien country club injures one

DARIEN — An explosion in a local country club Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital, according to the Darien Police Department. Police were called to the Wee Burn Country Club on Hollow Tree Ridge Road around 11 a.m. for a report of an explosion. The country club evacuated before police and the Noroton Heights Fire Department arrived, police said.
DARIEN, CT

