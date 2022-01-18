Boaters rescued by Coast Guard after their boat runs aground

SALISBURY, Mass. (AP) — A coastal Massachusetts motel and four other buildings were destroyed early Monday when strong winds pushed massive flames through the structures. The fire at Michael’s Oceanfront Motel in Salisbury was called in just before 2 a.m., according to the State Department of Fire Services. The fire spread to and destroyed four other buildings described as residential, and damaged several others, officials said. There were no injuries. Authorities have not determined how or where it started.

SALISBURY, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO