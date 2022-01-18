Learning to cook with plant-based 'meats'

What’s the difference between vegan and plant-based? It depends on who you ask. Unlike some dietary identifiers such as gluten-free or dairy-free, the terms “vegan” and “plant-based” carry a vast array of interpretations. However, within this Venn diagram of dietary qualifiers, there is a general consensus. Here is everything you need to know about what it means to be vegan, plant-based, and everything in between.
Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Beyond Meat, Inc. Report and Impossible Foods sell plant-based burgers designed to mimic meat. They offer fake hamburger patties made of plants that "bleed" like traditional burgers which, in theory, should appeal to people who want beef, but might consider making a healthier choice. That's...
If you still think the recent wave of faux meats made from plants is just a passing fad that won’t last, consider this: Last week, KFC rolled out Beyond Meat’s new meatless chicken nuggets for a short-term test at all 4,000 U.S. shops, boxed not in the traditional red but a tasteful environmental green.
Petit Pot is gaining popularity for its delicious plant-based dessert jars which are compact and healthy. Utilizing only simple and organic ingredients, the brand's range of delicious treats enables guilt-free indulgence. The plant-based dessert jar range by Petit Pot includes Oatmilk Chocolate, Vanilla Rice Pudding, and Dark Chocolate. The first...
We all want to make the world a better place. Whether you’ve realized it yet or not, there are very simple and effective ways we can have a positive impact on the environment around us and the wider planet on which we live. One of the best and most scientifically proven ways we can help the Earth, and each other, is to eat less meat. But, if you’re not quite ready to say goodbye to meaty textures and dishes, you may want to embrace the best plant-based meats, also known as vegan meat.
It’s easy to say a plant-based diet will...
Local nonprofit Feeding San Diego has received its largest food donation to date from San Diego-based. Jensen announced in late December that the company is donating 500,000 pounds of its new plant-based patties to the local hunger relief organization to be distributed throughout San Diego County by Feeding San Diego and its community partners, which include faith-based organizations, food pantries and other nonprofits.
National chains are expanding their non-meat choices with options for Vegans and Vegetarians. That includes Chipotle, which has just introduced a plant-based Chorizo and new Lifestyle Bowls which include it as a featured ingredient. The plant-based Chorizo is available for a limited time at US locations, including in New York...
The author of this article offers no medical advice as to the efficacy of a plant-based diet, and recommends seeking a doctor’s guidance upon undertaking any dietary change. Information and excerpts for this article are fully-attributed to several media outlets, including Eater.com, Wikipedia, Reuters, Byrdie.com, Patch.com, Thrillest.com, InfluencerMarketingHub.com, The Economist, FrontierSin.org, and the National Institute of Health. Direct links to all listed and attributed sources are included below.
Growthwell Foods, the Singapore-based food manufacturer, has launched a new sub-brand by the name of 'HAPPIEE!' that will focus on plant-based food products. HAPPIEE! has debuted with an initial product selection of four different items. The initial four products that HAPPIEE! has launched include soy-based popcorn chicken, soy-based chicken nuggets,...
As we arrive in January, it's highly likely that you might be feeling a little over-indulged and groggy after Christmas. Like many, your New Year's Resolutions might involve eating more healthily, doing more exercise or just generally improving your lifestyle - but with so many varieties of diets and styles of workout to choose from, it's hard to know what's actually worth doing and which are just fads.
Loaded baked potatoes are often heavy (hence the name loaded!) and full of things like cheese, sour cream, and bacon. Not these Plant-Based Loaded Baked Potatoes! No, ma’am. These are full of veggie toppings, including a dairy-free cheese. While the potatoes bake, you’ll want to prep your veggies. Chop...
Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. We know, we know – tofu isn’t one of those things that conjures up flavorful memories and “gotta-have-it-again” sentiments from many. In fact, most people have filed it away as hippie diet food, right next to lentils and hemp seeds. But tofu has come a long way since the ’70s, and as we learn more about the health benefits of soy (tofu is made from coagulated soybean milk), it may be time to call it a curdled-bean comeback.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Plant Pub is a plant-based restaurant in Cambridge’s Kendall Square with a wide selection of vegan beer and wine. Co-founder and chef, Mary Dumont said the menu is designed to make plant-based food approachable and accessible to everybody. They offer pizza, buffalo cauliflower bites, ramen and burgers.
The East Side is becoming a haven for plant-based eating thanks to a small slew of new eateries, including Nice Times (which opened in December), The Lafayette Place (which opened in November), and staples like Strange Town, which has now been serving up their globally inspired vegan fare since 2017.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered. What To Eat For Better Immunity And General Wellness, According To A Doctor. Eating certain foods will not cure you, but they will definitely pick your spirits up and boost your immunity too, says Dr. Cedrina Calder, MD.
Vegan fast-casual chain Native Foods has announced the launch of The French Dip, its first limited-time offer of 2022. The new 100% plant-based offering arrives in the form of a classic French Dip sandwich featuring a baguette bun, roast-beef style seitan, plant-based provolone, and homemade horseradish aioli. In addition, the sandwich will be served with au jus dipping sauce.
These new Quorn products are being launched by the meat alternative brand in the UK to provide consumers with access to flavorful foods that are easy to prepare this Veganuary. The products come in several varieties including Mini Fillets, Souther Fried Wings, Bites and Korma Bites, which are all easy to heat up for quick enjoyment at home or out of the house. The products are all expertly spiced and flavored to perfection with textures that are well-balanced with just the right level of inspiration from real meat.
Heinz is teaming with U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 to launch a short-form cooking show called "Flex Kitchen" that will showcase its products as key ingredient in plant-based and "flexitarian" cooking. The humorous "Flex Kitchen" series will run across the broadcaster’s social media channels and will see well-known comedians challenged to...
The Yogurtland Plant-Based Brown Sugar Vanilla frozen dessert is arriving from the brand for 2022 to provide patrons with a way to enjoy some simple yet satisfying flavors in a dairy-free manner. Crafted with oat milk, the frozen treat is infused with the warm flavors of vanilla and brown sugar, which makes it great on its own or with additional toppings of your choosing. The treat comes as the brand's latest vegan-friendly treat that will be available for a limited time at participating locations, while supplies last.
Comments / 0