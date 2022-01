Around 340 Million PCs Sold … Yet The Desktop Remains Dead Somehow. Gartner and IDC are both reporting that 2021 was a banner year for PC sales, one not seen since 2013 and up from last year by 10-15% depending on which source you reference. Lenovo continues to lead the pack, accounting for almost 25% of the entire market, with HP and Dell close on their heels. The three make up the vast majority of PC sales globally; Apple doesn’t even make up 10% of the market regardless of the variety of new releases over the past few years. Then again, Gartner and IDC only measure units sold, not the percentage of money spent.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 DAYS AGO