How big is the 'gap' between Patriots and Bills in AFC East?

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New England Patriots lost a total of four games to the Buffalo Bills over a span of 19 years from 2001 to 2019. After Saturday night, they've now lost four games to the Bills in the last two seasons. The Patriots-Bills "rivalry" has done a 180 since Tom...

NESN

Ex-Patriots Slot Receiver Opens Up About ‘Tough’ Exit From New England

The New England Patriots’ decision to draft Braxton Berrios in 2018 surprised no one. But the slot receiver’s tenure in Foxboro ended after just one year and zero regular-season snaps. Berrios spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve, then battled a hamstring injury that limited him in...
NFL
Syracuse.com

Tom Brady shares thoughts on Josh Allen, Bills’ performance vs. Patriots

Something clicked for the Buffalo Bills in the second half of their matchup this season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Trailing 24-3 at halftime, Buffalo would turn the tables on Tampa Bay and outscore them 24-3 in the second half to force overtime. The Bills would fall short in overtime, but from that point on Buffalo was a different team.
NFL
Tom Brady
Mac Jones
Boston

Forecasting the Patriots’ biggest free-agent decisions this offseason

Keeping J.C. Jackson seems like a no-brainer for the Patriots. Whether or not to retain veteran mainstays like Dont'a Hightower might be a more difficult question. With the playoffs over for the Patriots, the inevitability of tough offseason decisions is looming large over a team that feels like it’s about to change its guard.
NFL
985thesportshub.com

Josh Allen reveals what Bill Belichick told him in Bills’ locker room

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen certainly did plenty to catch Bill Belichick’s attention over the final month of the NFL season. When the Bills came to Foxborough in Week 16, Allen led an offensive attack that became the first to ever go full game against a Belichick defense without punting. Three weeks later, Allen and the Bills became the first team in NFL history to end every drive of a game with a touchdown.
NFL
#Afc East#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Buffalo Bills#The Patriots Bills#Afc Wild Card Round#Patriots Talk Podcast
NFL Analysis Network

3 Bold Predictions For The Bills In Divisional Round vs. Chiefs

There is a new beast of the AFC East and that is the Buffalo Bills. After years of the New England Patriots running things and looking like they could do the same this season, the Bills look like they have finally overcome the little brother syndrome and taken control of the division.
NFL
Syracuse.com

Bills’ Jordan Poyer was sick of ‘cocky’ Patriots, promised it was ‘end of an era’ for New England on Saturday night

The New England Patriots’ dominance over the Buffalo Bills began long before Jordan Poyer joined the team in 2017. Poyer may not have been with the Bills for much of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s era of dominance over Buffalo and the AFC East, but six consecutive losses to the Patriots from 2017-2019 was more than enough for the safety.
NFL
New England Patriots
Buffalo Bills
FanSided

Chiefs vs. Bills: Buffalo has every reason to believe they can win

The Buffalo Bills looked like a very good football team the last time they visited Arrowhead Stadium. While a lot has changed for both teams since the last meeting between Buffalo and the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bills showed they are still a very good team with a jaw-dropping performance against the New England Patriots in the Wild Card round.
NFL
WIVB

WATCH: News 4 wins friendly bet with WPRI when Bills beat Patriots

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This past weekend, the Buffalo Bills crushed the New England Patriots in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs. But before it all went down, we decided to place a friendly bet with our sister station in Rhode Island, WPRI. We said that if...
NFL
NBC Sports

Bills' Jordan Poyer, mic'd up, foreshadowed victory over Patriots

One can question the accuracy of Jordan Poyer's timeline, but he seemed to be right on in predicting a Buffalo Bills victory over the New England Patriots over the weekend. Poyer was mic'd up for Buffalo's 47-17 win over New England on wild-card weekend, the worst playoff loss for the Patriots under Bill Belichick. An All-Pro safety in 2021, Poyer could be seen telling teammates that it was the "end of an era" for New England.
NFL
Boston

Devin McCourty weighs in on his future with the Patriots

Before he decides, he plans to enjoy some tropical drinks and wine with his brother in Miami. Devin McCourty hasn’t made up his mind about whether he’ll return for another season, but it’s clear he’s at least considering the possibility of retirement. In the meantime, as...
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Bills 24 Hours To Kickoff Video Is Amazing

Ever wonder what happens leading up to a Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium? As you can imagine, there is a ton of things that need to get done to welcome 71,000 fans. A camera and production crew followed the staff behind the scenes to capture the pregame action in Orchard Park.
NFL
NESN

Jimmy Garoppolo Or Mac Jones? Advanced Stats Intensify Patriots Debate

There’s been a lot made about the never-to-happen quarterback battle between New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones and San Francisco 49ers veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. It’s a long-winding history with Garoppolo and the Patriots, of course, with trade speculation connecting the 30-year-old signal-caller to New England just days before Jones was drafted to be the leader of the franchise at One Patriot Place. A trade of Garoppolo, at that time, had some thinking Jones could be the long-term solution in San Francisco all while Jimmy G would return to the team that drafted him in the second round in 2014. The trade, obviously, didn’t go through, but the 49ers did select their quarterback of the future in Trey Lance (not Jones) third overall.
NFL
FanSided

4 possible free agent destinations for Patriots’ Devin McCourty

The New England Patriots might have an entirely new defense in 2022, as big names like JC Jackson and Devin McCourty could be on the way out. The latter departure might sting more, as McCourty has been integral when it comes to establishing the culture that has helped this team reel off three Super Bowls in his tenure.
NFL

