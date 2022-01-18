Vernon expands free COVID-19 PCR testing

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — With a daily COVID-19 positivity rate just above 17% in Connecticut, Town of Vernon officials announced Tuesday it is expanding access to free COVID-19 PCR testing.

The town is partnering with the state to make it easier for people in the region to get PCR COVID-19 tests. Griffin Health is conducting the testing, promising results in fewer than 48 hours.

“At-home tests are good, but they’re not as accurate,” Griffin Health’s Vice President Tod Liu said at a news conference Tuesday.

The testing site at Vernon Parks and Recreation Department is now the 26th of its kind in Connecticut. State officials said they are hoping to add more than a handful of sites like this in other communities across the state.

“A few weeks ago, there were lines backed up at test sites across the state,” Vernon Town Administrator and Emergency Management Director Mike Porcaro said. “We came up with some innovative solutions here.

We started doing a ticketing system. We said that’s not enough. At the mayor’s direction, we said we want to offer more. That’s when we reached out to the state health department to make Vernon a regional testing site.”

The testing site in Vernon is located at 375 Hartford Turnpike accepts appointments and walk-ins. To make an appointment on Town of Vernon’s website, click here . Town officials as that you sign up by 9 p.m. for an appointment the next day.

The current testing schedule in Vernon is as follows:

Mondays, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Fridays, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday testing at Rockville High School is discontinued

Connecticut’s COVID-19 daily positivity rate was 17.09%, according to Monday’s report from the state. Of the 1,857 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 1,253 people (67.5%) are not fully vaccinated.

