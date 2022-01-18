ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, CT

Vernon expands free COVID-19 PCR testing

By Jenn Brink, Samaia Hernandez
WTNH
WTNH
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dnq6z_0dogrN0C00

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — With a daily COVID-19 positivity rate just above 17% in Connecticut, Town of Vernon officials announced Tuesday it is expanding access to free COVID-19 PCR testing.

The town is partnering with the state to make it easier for people in the region to get PCR COVID-19 tests. Griffin Health is conducting the testing, promising results in fewer than 48 hours.

“At-home tests are good, but they’re not as accurate,” Griffin Health’s Vice President Tod Liu said at a news conference Tuesday.

The testing site at Vernon Parks and Recreation Department is now the 26th of its kind in Connecticut. State officials said they are hoping to add more than a handful of sites like this in other communities across the state.

“A few weeks ago, there were lines backed up at test sites across the state,” Vernon Town Administrator and Emergency Management Director Mike Porcaro said. “We came up with some innovative solutions here.
We started doing a ticketing system. We said that’s not enough. At the mayor’s direction, we said we want to offer more. That’s when we reached out to the state health department to make Vernon a regional testing site.”

The testing site in Vernon is located at 375 Hartford Turnpike accepts appointments and walk-ins. To make an appointment on Town of Vernon’s website, click here . Town officials as that you sign up by 9 p.m. for an appointment the next day.

The current testing schedule in Vernon is as follows:

  • Mondays, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Fridays, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
  • Sundays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday testing at Rockville High School is discontinued

Connecticut’s COVID-19 daily positivity rate was 17.09%, according to Monday’s report from the state. Of the 1,857 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 1,253 people (67.5%) are not fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

New Haven receives federal grant to address housing-related hazards

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The number of children who have asthma is alarmingly high, especially in cities like New Haven. A $2 million grant through the Housing and Urban Development’s Healthy Homes Program was awarded to New Haven to address asthma triggers, including moisture, mold, mildew, domestic hygiene, pests, radon, and falling and tripping […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Nursing home visitors in CT see new rules in effect

NEW LONDON, CT (WTNH) — Starting Saturday, people visiting friends and family at nursing homes in Connecticut faced new rules upon entering, as the state’s updated guidance went into effect. While COVID-19 cases are decreasing across the state, the numbers are rising in nursing homes. As Margaret Breen arrived at Beechwood Post Acute and Transitional […]
NEW LONDON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vernon, CT
Vernon, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Government
Vernon, CT
Coronavirus
State
Connecticut State
Vernon, CT
Health
Vernon, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Sports
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
WTNH

Connecticut National Guard distributes COVID tests kits, PPE to nursing homes

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut National Guard is helping distribute 50,000 COVID-19 test kits to about 200 nursing homes across the state Friday. Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive order goes into effect Saturday, requiring nursing home visitors to show proof of vaccination or a recently tested negative COVID-19 test. Visitors also have the option […]
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Covid#Griffin Health#Recreation Department#Vernon Town Administrator#Emergency Management#Rockville High School
WTNH

West Hartford police warn of ‘check washing’ scam

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are getting more and more complaints about thieves stealing checks from mailboxes. West Hartford is the latest town warning residents about “check washing.” Scammers can empty your bank account before you even know something is wrong. You think when you drop a check in the mailbox, it will arrive […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Windsor fifth-grader sworn in as Connecticut Kid Governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s Inauguration Day for the 2022 Connecticut Kid Governor Makhi Ettienne-Modeste! Serving as master of ceremony for Friday’s swearing-in ceremony, Good Morning Connecticut’s Keith Kountz. Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz was also on hand. “It helps 5th graders across our state learn about elections and voting and how to be a good […]
WINDSOR, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTNH

Lyman Orchards bringing manufacturing facilities to New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WTNH) — The former Something Sweet buildings in New Haven will be turned into manufacturing facilities for Lyman Orchards. Lyman Orchards successfully purchased the assets of Something Sweet out of bankruptcy during an auction that took place in September 2021, and officially closed on the purchase in October 2021. The two buildings, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy