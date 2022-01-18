ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenango, NY

Sonic Automotive Acquires Sun Chevrolet In New York

By Shivani Kumaresan
 3 days ago

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE: SAH) has acquired Sun Chevrolet in Chittenango, New York, for an undisclosed sum. Joe Caputo founded the dealership in 1979....

