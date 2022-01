Crypto asset markets are plummeting during the morning of Jan 21 as hundreds of billions of dollars get wiped off the total market capitalization. Cryptocurrency markets are deep in the red this Friday morning as total market capitalization has declined by almost 11% over the past 12 hours. The massive slump has resulted in a loss of around $233 billion sending the total market cap plunging below $2 trillion for the first time since late September.

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO