ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘You’re cute, I think’: Face masks are making people appear more attractive

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire, John Anderer
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42jKn6_0dogrIaZ00

CARDIFF, United Kingdom ( StudyFinds.org ) – Are face masks actually helping some people in the dating scene? Along with helping to curb the spread of COVID-19, researchers from the University of Cardiff find masks may actually make wearers appear more attractive.

Scientists assessed how different types of face masks “changed attractiveness” among a group of 40 men. That process led to the conclusion that blue medical masks increase attractiveness the most wearers. So, maybe grab a few of those before your next date night!

“Research carried out before the pandemic found medical face masks reduce attractiveness – so we wanted to test whether this had changed since face coverings became ubiquitous and understand whether the type of mask had any effect,” says Dr. Michael Lewis, from Cardiff’s School of Psychology and an expert in the psychology of faces, in a university release .

“Our study suggests faces are considered most attractive when covered by medical face masks . This may be because we’re used to healthcare workers wearing blue masks and now we associate these with people in caring or medical professions. At a time when we feel vulnerable, we may find the wearing of medical masks reassuring and so feel more positive towards the wearer.”

“We also found faces are considered significantly more attractive when covered by cloth masks than when not covered. Some of this effect may be a result of being able to hide undesirable features in the lower part of the face – but this effect was present for both less attractive and more attractive people,” the researcher adds.

Pandemic changing the perception of mask wearers

To gauge attractiveness , 43 women judged each man’s face across four scenarios: without a mask, while wearing a cloth mask, while wearing a blue medical face mask, and while holding a plain black book covering the area a face mask would conceal. The women ranked attractiveness on a scale of 1 to 10.

“The results run counter to the pre-pandemic research where it was thought masks made people think about disease and the person should be avoided,” Dr. Lewis notes. “The current research shows the pandemic has changed our psychology in how we perceive the wearers of masks. When we see someone wearing a mask we no longer think ‘that person has a disease, I need to stay away’.”

“This relates to evolutionary psychology and why we select the partners we do. Disease and evidence of disease can play a big role in mate selection – previously any cues to disease would be a big turn off. Now we can observe a shift in our psychology such that face masks are no longer acting as a contamination cue,” Lewis concludes.

The team notes they conducted this work in February 2021, roughly seven months after face masks became mandatory in the United Kingdom. Further research is already underway to test how face masks influence the attractiveness of female faces.

The findings appear in the journal Cognitive Research Principles and Implications.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

4 women shot in car arrived at UT Medical Center early Saturday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police officers were called to UT Medical center around 3:40 a.m. Saturday after four women arrived with gunshot wounds. According to the Knoxville Police Department, the four women were shot in a parked car around in the 2700 block of Tarleton Avenue. The driver then drove them to the hospital. Two of the victims had “serious” injuries and the other two had injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Lewis
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Could Face Masks Make You Better-Looking?

FRIDAY, Jan. 14, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Want to look more alluring? Wear a mask. That's the takeaway from Welsh researchers who found that masking up may make men look more attractive to the opposite sex and that some kinds of masks do a better job of this than others.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attractiveness#Evolutionary Psychology#That Face#Uk#The University Of Cardiff#School Of Psychology
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
Davenport Journal

A message from an unvaccinated ‘fit and healthy’ father revealed how desperate he was to get the Covid vaccine before both his lungs collapsed and he died in the hospital

The 45-year-old dad was in excellent health before he was struck down with the Corona virus and rushed to hospital. The man reportedly sent a text message to his ex-partner saying he was getting vaccinated as soon as possible less than two weeks before he died from Covid. According to reports, the man hadn’t taken the vaccine as a result of reading lies about the vaccines on social media.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WATE

WATE

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy