CDC says schools should cancel sports, band in areas with high COVID transmission

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jen Steer
 3 days ago

ATLANTA ( WJW ) — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to update its COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools, including how to safely have extracurricular activities.

The health agency said schools should consider testing for sports, choir, band and other activities that involve shouting or vigorous exercise, especially 24 hours before a competition or event.

The CDC is also advising school districts to cancel high-risk activities or hold them virtually in communities with high transmission unless everyone is fully vaccinated.

COVID is more likely to spread during sports requiring close contact, such as wrestling, hockey and football, according to the CDC. It also notes band is considered high risk because of increased exhalation.

The CDC already recommends vaccination, universal indoor masking and maintaining at least 3 feet of physical distance in the classroom to help reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

More on the agency’s guidance for K-12 school districts is available online here .

