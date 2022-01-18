Rams players celebrate big playoff win vs. Cardinals on social media

The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals wrapped up wild-card weekend on Monday night at SoFi Stadium, capping off an opening round of blowouts with another lopsided affair.

The Rams made easy work of Arizona with a 34-11 victory at home, advancing to the divisional round where they’ll meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They dominated the game from start to finish, looking like the far better team – which they were.

After the victory, several Rams players took to Twitter and Instagram to celebrate the win, including a parting shot from Andrew Whitworth to the Cardinals after eliminating them from the playoffs.

Johnny Hekker

Andrew Whitworth