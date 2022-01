The monthly child tax credit payments worth $3,600 have come to an end. However, it will be extended in 2022. In a recently published article of “The US Sun“, the child tax credit in December, marked its final month for the expanded child tax credits, where families are still able to get another payment. Furthermore, the child tax credits payments in 2021 were worth up to $3,600 per kid, with eligible families receiving up to $300 per child each month. The American households should have gotten up to $1,800 per child in December’s payment.

INCOME TAX ・ 14 HOURS AGO