Business

Microsoft To Buy US Gaming Giant Activision-Blizzard For $69 Bn

By AFP News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Microsoft announced Tuesday a $69 billion deal to purchase US gaming giant Activision Blizzard, the firm behind hits like "Call of Duty" that has been hit by allegations of sex discrimination...

#Activision Blizzard#Sex Discrimination#Gaming#The Wall Street Journal
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

