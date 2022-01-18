Wintry mix, snow still possible this weekend

Winter mix potential this weekend

ATLANTA — A wintry mix or even snow is still a possibility on Friday for parts of metro Atlanta, though there is still a lot of uncertainty.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said models differ on just how much snow or ice metro Atlanta could get.

The impacts would be Friday into Saturday.

An Arctic front will move through with rain Wednesday night to Thursday and stall.

One model shows the potential for snow and ice descending into middle Georgia. Another shows more of a threat to east Georgia.

Monahan said possibility of wintery precipitation is less with this system than with Sunday’s, which brought accumulating snow to parts of north Georgia.

