Attendance has been an issue for the University of Texas and Chris Beard this season as they try and convince the people of Austin to give a hoot about their basketball team. The Texas basketball team has two fans. I'm sure there are more, but where Texas Tech has Raider Riot, a group full of thousands, the Longhorns have only been able to single out two fans worth a mention: Hawaiian Shirt Guy, and Incredibly Loud Guy.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO