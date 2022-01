Jessica Pegula is currently competing at the Australian Open 2022, where she defeated Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in straight sets in the third round of the competition. The American had a good 2021 season as she defeated former champion Victoria Azarenka and fifth seed Elina Svitolina en route to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open. She entered the top 50 of the WTA rankings for the first time as a result. The American also reached the second round of all the Grand Slams last season. Although she did not win any titles last year, she had an impressive season, as she improved her ranking to 18, a huge step from her 62nd rank at the end of 2020.

