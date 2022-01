In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Matt Cardona revealed that he pitched doing the Sandman’s ECW entrance for his match at The WRLD on GCW this Sunday. He said: “I thought about doing the Sandman entrance, the iconic entrance from Hammerstein. I don’t know with all the rules now that someone can walk through the crowd these days. Trust me, I thought about it, I pitched it. I pitched it big time. That’s going to be another interesting thing about this show; GCW is known for the deathmatch and blood and guts, if know anything about the New York Athletic Commission, some of that stuff is not going to fly.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO