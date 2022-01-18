ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riessle left out of Germany Nordic combined squad

By Reuters
 3 days ago
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Olympic gold medallist Fabian Riessle will not compete in next month's winter Games in Beijing after being left out of Germany's Nordic combined squad by coach Hermann Weinbuch.

Riessle, together with Vinzenz Geiger, Eric Frenzel and Johannes Rydzek, won gold in the men's team large hill 4x5km event at the Pyeonchang 2018 Winter Olympics. He also won silver in the men's individual large hill/10km.

The 31-year-old has, however, slipped to 19th place in the Nordic Combined World Cup standings, behind six other German skiers.

Riessle will be the only member of the 2018 team unable to defend his medal after Weinbuch picked Rydzek, Terence Weber and Julian Schmid to join Frenzel and Geiger, whose places had been confirmed earlier.

Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

AFP

Australian Open chief defends 'optional' Covid tests

Australian Open chiefs said Thursday that their Covid measures were working after several players questioned the "optional" testing policy at the Grand Slam.  His remarks threw another spotlight on Covid policies at the Australian Open, which were already under scrutiny following the saga of deported defending champion Novak Djokovic. 
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Nordic Combined: One of the lesser-known Winter Olympic formats but one of the more exciting all the same, as athletes combine sheer power with incredible endurance on the snow... everything you need to know ahead of the competition

Nordic Combined is not a sport many casual Olympics fans will be aware of, but it is one of the most bizarre and exciting in the winter calendar. It has been on the schedule since the very first Winter Games back in 1924 and includes three different sections for the athletes to try their hand at.
SPORTS
The Independent

Dave Ryding named in Team GB’s ski and snowboard squad for Beijing 2022

Dave Ryding will head to his fourth Winter Olympics in Beijing next month as part of a 21-strong British ski and snowboard squad.The 35-year-old Ryding has achieved two World Cup podiums and finished ninth in the men’s slalom at the 2018 Games in PyeongchangPyeongchang ski-slopestyle bronze medallist Izzy Atkin is joined in the squad by her sister Zoe, while reigning world champion Charlotte Bankes will be among the favourites in the women’s snowboard-cross.Ryding said: “It’s such a huge honour to be named as part of Team GB again, and I can’t wait to get out there and get racing.“As athletes,...
WORLD
Reuters

Hazlewood to return from injury for Sri Lanka series

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will be back in action for next month's Twenty20 international series against Sri Lanka after a side strain cut short his Ashes campaign. Hazlewood picked up the injury on the third day of the first Ashes test at the Gabba in...
SPORTS
Reuters

Canadian snowboarder Parrot eyes Beijing gold after cancer battle

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot said on Friday that the mental toughness he gained during his battle with cancer carried over to the slopes where the slopestyle Pyeongchang silver medallist now hopes to go one better and win gold at the Beijing Olympics. Parrot's career was put...
SPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

