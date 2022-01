The Pittsburgh Pirates have spent the bulk of the last two years rebuilding the team’s minor league system. What does it look like according to the experts?. During the Neal Huntington era, Pittsburgh Pirates fans learned that it was always better to have more elite-rated talent than not. Yes, this seems obvious but we know not every prospect works out, even the most highly touted of them. On the flip, it is important to have prospects that are catching attention outside of the tam’s market. If they are gaining national attention then maybe the team really does have something to look forward to.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO