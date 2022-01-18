ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA game of the day: Timberwolves vs. Knicks odds and best bet

By Matt Wiesenfeld
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Yesterday was MLK Day, so the NBA had a much heavier schedule than normal for a Monday. On Tuesday, we have just a couple of games and with all due respect, it is not worth staying up late to watch the Pistons take on the Warriors.

Minnesota has slipped under .500 of late, but overall is having a much better season than expected. When they are fully healthy, they can put together a very potent offensive lineup with Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards. Most nights those guys are giving them a combined 60+ points.

New York lost its last game, at home against Charlotte. It was a pitiful offensive performance as they scored just 87 points against one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA. New York just made the deal to acquire wing Cam Reddish but he has yet to suit up for his new team, due to injury. I like the move but this team could use some more urgent help too.

Game Info:

Minnesota Timberwolves (21-22) vs. New York Knicks (22-22)

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

7:30 PM ET

Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

NBA TV

Game Odds

Spread: Timberwolves -2.5 (-110), Knicks +2.5 (-110)

Total: 213

Moneyline: Timberwolves -144, Knicks +122

Bet I like

Minnesota Timberwolves -2.5

You can take it as a sign of progress that the Timberwolves have been favorites a whopping 17 times heading into action Tuesday night. In those games are they are 12-5 SU, too. The ATS record is just 9-8, but given that they are such a small favorite the odds of them winning and not covering are slim.

As a road favorite they are 3-1 SUATS this season too.

What this game comes down to is firepower. Minnesota has more than enough, and the Knicks still struggle to find consistent scoring beyond Julius Randle. MSG has not offered much of an advantage this season, either, as Knicks are 11-12 at home.

New York may have won when these teams met earlier in the season, but that was a game where Towns, Russell and Edwards were unavailable to Minnesota. With them all on the floor tonight the outcome will be much different this evening.

Prop to Consider

Patrick Beverley Over 1.5 Three Pointers Made (+132)

Beverley is known for his defense and that is why he plays starters minutes. He gets lost on offense though as the Wolves have much better options. He can shoot it a little and is encouraged to do so to keep defenses honest. He has made at least two shots from deep in four of the last 7 games and at this price is worth a shot.

