I have received a number of orchid plants over the years. How many do I have now, NONE. I’ve been told that I kill them with kindness. I usually receive one for Mother’s Day. First, I look at it with awe, I see it’s beauty and am so thankful for the gift, then I wonder how long can I keep it alive? The first one I received I kept alive for about 6 weeks. This continued over the years until I kept one alive for 3 months!

GARDENING ・ 10 DAYS AGO