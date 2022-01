Current Records: Marshall 7-10; Florida International 10-7 The Marshall Thundering Herd are 8-0 against the Florida International Panthers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Thundering Herd and Florida International will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Marshall won both of their matches against Florida International last season (79-66 and 89-72) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO