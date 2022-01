DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As the Congregation Beth Israel hostage situation unfolded Saturday, the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas quickly worked with law enforcement and its other partners to make sure Dallas-area synagogues were implementing their safety and security protocols. Monday night, the organization’s head of security shared what to do if you one day find yourself in a similar situation. In an interview with CBS Mornings, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker said in the last hour of Saturday’s standoff, it didn’t look good. “It didn’t sound good… we were terrified,” he said. Going off the instruction he had received from the Colleyville Police Department, FBI, Anti-Defamation...

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO