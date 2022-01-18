ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Soaring prices, low inventory make 2021 a record year for Orlando real estate

By Trevor Fraser, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando real estate ended 2021 with record high prices and record low invetory. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

High prices, low inventory, prosperous sellers and frustrated buyers made up the record-setting year in real estate for metro Orlando.

December closed out with a median home price of $340,000, beating the record set the month before by $10,000, according to a report from Orlando Regional Realtor Association released Tuesday.

The overall median home price for the year was $310,000, a record high and $45,000 more than in 2020 for an annual appreciation rate of nearly 17%. In all, 45,572 homes were sold in Orange, Seminole, Lake and Osceola counties, a 23.6% increase from the previous year.

“It was an unprecedented market in 2021,” said association president Tansey Soderstrom in an interview. “We saw buyers struggle because of the low inventory month after month.”

The year ended with 2,586 homes for sale, less than the record low set in April, which was followed by several months of increasing inventory before dropping again in November. Inventory dropped 15% in December from the previous month.

The final inventory represents a drop of 47% from the beginning of the year.

Interest rates ended the year at an average of 3.07%, up more than a quarter-point from January. Soderstrom said the rise in interest rates toward the end of the year may have accounted for the sudden rush on inventory in November and December.

“When the rates started going up, if [buyers] were on the fence, they made a quick decision to buy,” she said.

Officials at the Federal Reserve have indicated they could raise interest rates up to three times this year. While this might slow down the price increases, experts say the high demand in Central Florida will keep prices up for the foreseeable future.

“Even if the rates come up a bit, it’s still a great rate,” Soderstrom said.

Soderstrom said buyers should expect high prices again this year, but she expects inventory to go up as more homes are built and normal foreclosures resume after a pandemic-induced moratorium ended last year.

In 2021, banks in metro Orlando only sold 439 distressed properties, a 51% drop from 2020.

Want to reach out? Email tfraser@orlandosentinel.com . Follow TIFraserOS on Twitter.

