Microsoft Announces $68.7 Billion USD Acquisition of Activision Blizzard

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, taking control of the company in a $68.7 billion USD deal. According to the terms of the deal, Miicrosoft is paying $95 USD per share for Activision Blizzard best...

Satya Nadella
#Blizzard Entertainment#Activision Blizzard#Us Dollar#Usd#Miicrosoft#Tencent#Game Pass#Lvmh Luxury Ventures
Electronic Arts COO Laura Miele on Gaming’s Big Moment: ‘We Have Significant Runway Ahead of Us’

Laura Miele knows that video gaming is having a big moment. The industry veteran, who was named chief operating officer of gaming giant Electronic Arts in September, also knows that well-heeled competitors are ready to barrel into the sector that is becoming ever-more intertwined with Hollywood’s core businesses. On the latest episode of Variety podcast “Strictly Business,” Miele says EA is fortified for heightened competition from streaming platforms by its 40-year history of creating game franchises ranging from “The Sims” to “Madden NFL” to its partnership with Lucasfilm on “Star Wars” titles. (And this conversation was held before Microsoft unveiled its blockbuster...
1Password draws $6.8 billion valuation in venture round

Toronto-based 1Password has raised a $620 million Series C round of financing, marking the largest by a Canadian company. The financing puts the password management specialist's value at $6.8 billion. Iconiq Growth led the round, with investments from Tiger Global, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Backbone Angels, Salesforce Ventures and Accel, the company said Wednesday. Individuals that took part in the investment round included Jeff Weiner, executive chairman at LinkedIn; former Disney CEO Robert Iger; General Motors CEO Mary Barra; as well as celebrities Ryan Reynolds, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Matthew McConaughey, Chris Evans, Rita Wilson, Ashton Kutcher, Trevor Noah, Justin Timberlake and Pharrell Williams.
Microsoft Integrating Activision With 'Next Phase of the Internet' as Its Goal

In what could be the biggest deal in video games history, Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard underlines the company's aggressive push in gaming and beyond into its long-term vision of being top dog in the metaverse. Adam Hollander, former director of gamification at Microsoft and founder of Hungry Wolves NFT, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss. “Microsoft always plays chess, not checkers," he said, describing the price tag as an opportunity cost. "It's about integrating Activision Blizzard in with Azure and Windows and Xbox and Hololens and Minecraft and everything else that they're doing for the inevitable goal of being the major player in the next phase of the internet."
