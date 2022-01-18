Microsoft Announces $68.7 Billion USD Acquisition of Activision Blizzard

Toronto-based 1Password has raised a $620 million Series C round of financing, marking the largest by a Canadian company. The financing puts the password management specialist's value at $6.8 billion. Iconiq Growth led the round, with investments from Tiger Global, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Backbone Angels, Salesforce Ventures and Accel, the company said Wednesday. Individuals that took part in the investment round included Jeff Weiner, executive chairman at LinkedIn; former Disney CEO Robert Iger; General Motors CEO Mary Barra; as well as celebrities Ryan Reynolds, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Matthew McConaughey, Chris Evans, Rita Wilson, Ashton Kutcher, Trevor Noah, Justin Timberlake and Pharrell Williams.
