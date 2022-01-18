ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

5 things you need to know - Tuesday, January 18

By Michael Rummel
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Tuesday, January 18.

Senate to open debate on voting rights bill as advocates try to sway Manchin, Sinema

Senate democrats are expected to begin debating a pair of voting rights bills today, but there's not currently enough support to change a set of rules to overcome republican opposition.

The two main hold outs are Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who have signaled they will not change the Senate's filibuster rules.

Democrats have said, however, they have options for moving forward without nixing the filibuster.
Covid-19 omicron surge may be slowing down in certain areas

There are signs the latest COVID-19 surge is slowing in some parts of the country. New York state health records show an average of more than 51,000 new daily cases, which is down significantly from the 85,000 per day average a week ago.

New Jersey and Maryland are also seeing average daily cases drop in the last week. New daily cases, however, remain high nationwide.

John Hopkins University is reporting a daily average of 800,000 new cases over the last week.
Fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine provides additional boost in antibodies, Israeli study says

Yesterday, Israeli scientists released new preliminary data suggesting a fourth dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines boosts antibodies to even higher levels than the third shot, but it's still not enough to prevent breakthrough omicron infections.

In December, Israel started trials for a fourth dose of those vaccines for healthy participants. The trial found both groups showed increases in antibodies slightly higher than following the third vaccine last year, but omicron still spread.
NASA and NOAA report 2021 tied 2018 for Earth's 6th warmest year

2021 tied 2018 for the 6th warmest year on record, according to a report released by NASA and NOAA scientists.

Recorded temperatures have increased nearly 2 degrees Fahrenheit on average since the late 19th century, and the repercussions are already being felt in Colorado with wildfires, water shortages, and changes in snowpack.
Warm afternoon Tuesday with 30s and light snow Wednesday
Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

The weather is about to change dramatically with warm and breezy conditions today followed by winter weather tomorrow!

Our cold front will move in from the north at the end of the afternoon, so we should have no trouble hitting our high temperatures in the 50s and 60s across the plains.

Behind this cold front we'll see easterly winds and upslope flow overnight through Wednesday. That will mean a chance for fog and freezing drizzle overnight, especially in El Paso County, and light snow showers through Wednesday.
