The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center is offering free admission next week on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. “Dr. King’s enduring legacy demonstrates the power of hope, inspiring generation after generation to pursue a nation built on equity,” Woodrow Keown Jr., president and COO of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, said in a release. “That his legacy continues to guide us also demonstrates how entrenched many systemic inequities are in our country. But we will continue to follow Dr. King’s example until his legacy can finally rest knowing we’ve achieved inclusive freedom for all.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO