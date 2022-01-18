ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Activision Blizzard soars 38% after Microsoft reportedly agrees to acquire the video-game maker for $69 billion in cash

By Matthew Fox
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AE96V_0dogn7XJ00
Associated Press

Microsoft has reportedly agreed to acquire Activision Blizzard for $69 billion in an all-cash transaction, according to reporting from The Wall Street Journal and CNBC.

Shares of Activision soared as much as 38% to about $90 per share, just below the expected acquisition price of about $95 per share. Meanwhile, shares of Microsoft fell about 1% in pre-market trading.

The potential acquisition would catapult Microsoft further into the video gaming world, flanked by its Xbox console and its prior acquisitions of Minecraft and Bethesda. The deal would also be a lifeline to Activision, which has seen its stock price fall 40% amid workplace sexual harassment allegations and lawsuits.

The offer reportedly has a high break-up fee of about $3 billion, signalling Microsoft's confidence that it will be able to complete the takeover without much scrutiny from regulators.

Loup Ventures' Gene Munster thinks the deal is "setting up for good drama" between the world's second most valuable company and Washington, DC.

"I think the deal ultimately gets done," Munster told CNBC, adding that saber-rattling from regulators, doesn't change the fact that the merger could lead to many benefits for the consumer.

The deal will give Microsoft more exposure to a subscription revenue business, more exposure to the consumer, and help the software giant increase its exposure to the still nascent metaverse, Munster said.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Activision Blizzard#Washington Dc#Software#The Wall Street Journal#Cnbc#Loup Ventures
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) dropped 0.57% to $301.60 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.10% to 4,482.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. Microsoft Corp. closed $48.07 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minecraft
AFP

Microsoft-Activision deal: Key things to know

Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled its big-ticket plans to buy US video game powerhouse Activision Blizzard, a record-smashing acquisition in the gaming sector. An acquisition of Activision could help Microsoft shore up weaknesses when it comes to mobile games and esports.
BUSINESS
SPY

Will Microsoft Ruin Activision Blizzard Or Fix It? What This Deal Means for Gamers

Tuesday, January 18 may well be remembered as one of the biggest moments in the history of the gaming industry. That probably sounds like hyperbole, but yesterday Microsoft announced that it was buying game maker Activision Blizzard for almost $70 billion. Activision Blizzard is the company behind blockbuster games such as Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, World of Warcraft, Overwatch, and, of course, Candy Crush. In a statement, Microsoft said that the sale would “provide building blocks for the metaverse”. “Gaming is the most dynamic and exciting category in entertainment across all platforms today and will play a key role in the...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

49K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy