ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New York state factory activity slumps in January amid Omicron surge

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qmyqk_0dogmhzt00

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Factory activity in New York state slumped in January amid a surge in COVID-19 infections, but manufacturers remained upbeat about business conditions over the next six months.

The New York Federal Reserve said on Tuesday its "Empire State" index on current business conditions plunged 32.6 points to a reading of -0.7 this month. This was the first negative reading since June 2020.

A reading below zero signals a contraction in the New York manufacturing sector.

New York has been slammed by a vicious winter wave of coronavirus infections, driven by the Omicron variant, which has severely disrupted business activity. The survey offered an early read of Omicron's impact on the economy.

Manufacturers reported a sharp decline in orders. The survey's new orders index tumbled 32 points to a reading of -5.0. There were also decreases in shipments and unfilled orders measures, though not on the same magnitude as the plunge in new orders. Factories continued to wait long periods for supplies to be delivered, keeping prices elevated.

But manufacturers were generally optimistic about the outlook for the next six months. The index for future business conditions dipped 1.3 points to a reading of 35.1 this month.

The capital expenditures index climbed two points to 39.7, a multi-year high, suggesting that firms plan significant increases in both capital spending in the months ahead.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 6

101Commonsense
3d ago

Has to do with NY taxes and too many regulations don't be fooled. Everyone and everything is leaving in droves.

Reply(3)
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
wrvo.org

Upstate New York lags in pandemic economic recovery

When the pandemic started, unemployment in the Syracuse area skyrocketed by over 17%. Now, nearly two years later, the local job shortfall is still at roughly 8%. That’s the fourth-worst recovery in the country behind places like Buffalo and New York City according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
Reuters

US starts shipping free COVID tests amid Omicron -White House

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Postal Service has begun shipping free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests after millions of orders were placed through a new federal website launched this week, the White House said on Friday as the rise in Omicron-related cases shifted nationwide. The federal government has tens...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Empire State
Total Food Service

A Refresher on NY Quarantine Leave, NYC Sick Leave, NY Vaccine Pay and WARN Obligations Amid the Omicron Surge

Article contributed by Valerie Bluth, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP. As Omicron continues to spread and businesses are increasingly faced with employees testing positive for COVID-19, employers must be mindful of their obligations under the NY Quarantine Leave Law, NYC paid sick leave law and NY vaccination pay law. A refresher on these requirements follows.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOXBusiness

Giant warns shoppers of 'significant strain' on supply chain month after Biden touted 'significant progress'

Grocery store chain Giant Food warned shoppers of "significant strain" on the company’s supply chain just one month after President Biden touted his administration’s "significant progress" in addressing the American supply chain crisis. Ira Kress, the president of Giant Food, emailed shoppers on Tuesday expressing appreciation for customers’...
BUSINESS
96.1 The Eagle

The 5 Most Boring Towns In New York State

Growing up in Western New York, a big running joke from out-of-towners, or really just those who have never even visited the area, was that there was nothing to do here. That's been a stereotype of Buffalo and Western New York, but also, most of New York State. In actuality, most of New York is like most other states -- lots of farmland, fields, and country side. There are also many small towns that are scattered all over the state.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
chronicle-express.com

New York ending COVID-19 contact tracing amid 'hope' omicron wave is cresting

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced New York would end COVID-19 contact tracing efforts amid early signs the highly contagious omicron variant wave is cresting. New Yorkers who test COVID-19 positive or have known close exposures to the coronavirus will be directed to self-report their isolation and quarantine through a state-run website.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gazette

U.S. home builder sentiment dips; New York state factory activity plummets

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Confidence among U.S. single-family homebuilders slipped in January after four straight monthly increases, and builders called for a new softwood lumber agreement with Canada to ease shortages and lower prices, a survey showed on Tuesday. Other data showed factory activity in New York state slumped this month amid...
BUSINESS
informnny.com

New York State COVID update on Friday, January 14

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul update New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Friday, January 14. The Health Electronic Response Data System has reported 49,027 positives since Thursday, down from Surge-High 90,132 on January 7. “We are appearing to turn the corner on the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Omicron took 5 weeks to dominate in New York City; 6 more surge trends

The omicron COVID-19 variant accounted for nearly all genomic samples sequenced in New York City for the week ending Dec. 25, according to a Jan. 13 report from the city's health department. The report used data from 53 New York City hospital emergency departments and the New York State Health...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kisswtlz.com

New York governor says state “might be cresting” Omicron peak

New York may have seen the worst of its recent Omicron winter surge, as the statewide positivity case rate has slowly begun to decrease, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday. But hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the state are still on the rise and tens of thousands of cases are still being reported each day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Reuters

284K+
Followers
269K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy