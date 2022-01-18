ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's hockey league more than doubles salary cap

By Erin Doherty
 3 days ago
The Premier Hockey Federation is more than doubling its salary cap for players in the largest one-time independent investment in the history of professional women’s hockey. Driving the news: In addition to boosting the player salary cap to $750,000 — up from $300,000 — the women's ice hockey league also announced...

