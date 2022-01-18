ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Tracker Forecast: Frosty morning & a mild afternoon ahead for your Tuesday

actionnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's another chilly morning, with widespread frost and the potential for patchy...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frosty#Tracker
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast - Overnight Breezes With Stronger Wind Friday And Saturday

Thursday was a pleasant day for northern California, but our weather will get less pleasant fairly soon. Breezes will begin to strengthen overnight, and much stronger wind arrives Friday and Saturday. Although a ridge of high pressure is the dominant force in our weather right now, a small area of low pressure will provide a glancing blow to northern California on Friday. It won't provide any much-needed rain or snow, but we will get stronger wind. We'll have a mostly clear sky tonight with northerly breezes getting stronger in the valley and foothills by morning. A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the Central Valley and Sierra beginning 7AM Friday, lasting through 7AM Saturday in the Valley and through noon Saturday in the Sierra.
ENVIRONMENT
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Warm & sunny with strong winds to end the week

We'll stay mostly sunny, dry and warm on Friday, but strong winds will bring big impacts to the end of your work week and first half of your weekend. Gusty north winds will drive travel impacts and the potential for power outages. Sunny to mostly sunny skies, dry weather, and warmer temperatures are in store for your weekend. Dry and warm weather is expected to persist through your last full week of January.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Wind Chills Near Zero As Bitter Blast Continues This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a frigid start to Friday, with a bitter blast of cold forcing wind chills near zero. Arctic air and a quiet pattern will remain over our area through the weekend. On Saturday morning, dangerous wind chills will dip to either side of zero. In the Poconos, that feels-like temperature will drop to -15. Make sure to cover all exposed skin to avoid frostbite if you are headed outside for any early morning activities. Highs on Saturday will run 10 to 15 degrees below average in the mid-20s and low 30s under sunny skies. On Sunday, we see a slight bump in temperatures to the mid-30s with increasing clouds. The next chance for snow will be early next week, with a wintry mix possible Tuesday. CBS3’s Kate Bilo and Tammie Souza contributed to this report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Scattered Showers, Keep Umbrella Handy

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a wet start to the weekend with heavy downpours overnight and early Friday morning. More than two inches of rain have fallen so far across parts of South Florida and there is some lingering ponding and flooding in spots. Although we are enjoying a break from the rain now, another round of storms will move in later. Keep your umbrella close and stay weather alert. The atmosphere remains moist and unstable ahead of a cold front moving across north Florida. The Storm Prediction Center says there is a marginal risk of severe weather on Friday. This means there...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Alert Day In Effect For This Frigid Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Frigid would be the best word to sum up our Friday. Your First Alert Weather Team issued an Alert Day for the dangerous cold we’ll be dealing with all day. Arctic air settled in early Friday morning as wind chills hovered in the single digits during rush hour. Temperatures were in the mid to upper teens, but it felt like 1-8° throughout much of Maryland. BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport bottomed out with a bone-chilling wind chill of 4°. That’s why bundling up is especially important Friday because it will be miserably cold outside. We’ll top out in the upper 20s, but the brisk north...
BALTIMORE, MD
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Staying warm with very strong winds to end this week

Be prepared for very strong winds, mostly sunny skies, and above average high temperatures on the way in your Friday forecast across northern California. High pressure is still very strong just off the coast, but the low pressure area that was in the Pacific Northwest yesterday has now tracked to the southeast into Nevada. This is what's known as an inside slider event, and it's commonly accompanied by gusty north to northeast winds, and Sierra showers. We won't have the showers today, but our winds will be picking up. Wind Advisories have been issued for valley areas from Butte and Glenn Counties to the south, and portions of the northern Sierra. The Advisory will be in effect from 7am Friday through 7am Saturday in the valley, and from 7am Friday through noon Saturday in the northern Sierra. Sustained winds in the valley could reach 25mph out of the north, and gusts up to 45mph will be possible. Sierra locations will have sustained winds out of the northeast up to 40mph, with the potential for gusts into the 50 to 70mph range. These winds will be strong enough to cause travel issues and power outages, as winds could down trees into roadways and powerlines. We do have some limited fog in the Northern Mountains early Friday morning, but the majority of our region just has mostly sunny skies. Gusty winds will prevent fog in most areas both today and Saturday. Temperatures are ranging from the upper 30's to low 50's in the valley and foothills to start your Friday, while mountain areas are in the 20's to 30's. High temperatures are projected to top out in the low to mid 60's in the valley, 40's to 50's in the foothills, and mid 40's to mid 50's in our mountain zones Friday afternoon. We'll have mostly clear skies tonight, and gusty winds. If you're not a fan of being out and about when it's windy then you'll probably want to make plans to stay indoors Friday evening.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy