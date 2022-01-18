Storm Tracker Forecast: Frosty morning & a mild afternoon ahead for your Tuesday

Be prepared for very strong winds, mostly sunny skies, and above average high temperatures on the way in your Friday forecast across northern California. High pressure is still very strong just off the coast, but the low pressure area that was in the Pacific Northwest yesterday has now tracked to the southeast into Nevada. This is what's known as an inside slider event, and it's commonly accompanied by gusty north to northeast winds, and Sierra showers. We won't have the showers today, but our winds will be picking up. Wind Advisories have been issued for valley areas from Butte and Glenn Counties to the south, and portions of the northern Sierra. The Advisory will be in effect from 7am Friday through 7am Saturday in the valley, and from 7am Friday through noon Saturday in the northern Sierra. Sustained winds in the valley could reach 25mph out of the north, and gusts up to 45mph will be possible. Sierra locations will have sustained winds out of the northeast up to 40mph, with the potential for gusts into the 50 to 70mph range. These winds will be strong enough to cause travel issues and power outages, as winds could down trees into roadways and powerlines. We do have some limited fog in the Northern Mountains early Friday morning, but the majority of our region just has mostly sunny skies. Gusty winds will prevent fog in most areas both today and Saturday. Temperatures are ranging from the upper 30's to low 50's in the valley and foothills to start your Friday, while mountain areas are in the 20's to 30's. High temperatures are projected to top out in the low to mid 60's in the valley, 40's to 50's in the foothills, and mid 40's to mid 50's in our mountain zones Friday afternoon. We'll have mostly clear skies tonight, and gusty winds. If you're not a fan of being out and about when it's windy then you'll probably want to make plans to stay indoors Friday evening.

BUTTE COUNTY, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO