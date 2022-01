In 2009, when the airline industry committed to cutting its carbon emissions in half by 2050, it was seen as a global front-runner. It was the first industry to commit to an ambitious target before others even acknowledged that there was a climate change problem. Since then, however, the goals set by air transport have been overtaken by reality and become a problem themselves. In short, the situation indicates that the airlines were not prepared to do enough to fight for environmental sustainability.

