A rising number of people are falling victim to a scam on Whatsapp where fraudsters convince people to send them money by posing as friends and family in financial difficulty. The ‘Dear Mum’ scam involves fraudsters posing as people’s children by pretending they have lost or damaged their phone and are having to contact their parents from a different number. The scammers then ask their parents to lend them money for a new phone or to cover their bills.According to Barclays, reports of the scam quadrupled over the last three months of last year, compared with the previous three.The bank...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO