SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after an investigation at a Kansas home. On January 14, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) and the Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Street in Topeka, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.

SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO