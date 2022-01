Following is a COVID-19 update from the McPherson County Health Department. McPherson County continues to experience extremely high infection rates. McPherson County Health Department (MCHD) strongly urges all county residents 2 years of age and above to mask up. We also strongly urge all county residents 5 years of age and above to get vaccinated. If you completed a COVID-19 vaccine series prior to July 2021, you are likely due for a booster dose. Vaccination remains to be our best tool to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death. Our local hospitals, and surrounding hospitals we may normally transfer patients to, are at maximum capacity and response. Please help our healthcare workers and our community by masking up, getting vaccinated and staying home if you’re ill.

MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO