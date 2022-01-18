Health Insider predicts when omicron surge will drop off in Arizona

Bottom Line: Florida remains at the peak of the pandemic if the sheer volume of cases is what you measure it by. We’re nowhere close to the peak if you look at it through the prism of hospitalizations (which include those who aren’t hospitalized due to Covid but do test positive while there) and especially deaths. Florida’s average for daily cases over the past week is triple what it was at the peak of the delta surge, yet hospitalizations near half of they were, and deaths have recently been near their lowest levels of the pandemic in Florida. For as annoying as the current surge in cases is, much of what’s happening is encouraging regarding the lessor impact of this strain of the virus. As for when this surge will end? According to the University of South Florida’s Dr. Thomas Unnasch, that’llhappen this week. As for the peak day, last week according to the Mayo Clinic, this past Monday was the likely peak day for the surge in cases. Is that still the expectation? Is the peak of the surge behind us?

FLORIDA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO