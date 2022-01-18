ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Health Insider predicts when omicron surge will drop off in Arizona

By Nohelani Graf
ABC 15 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a record weekend of coronavirus cases reported in Arizona and 12,000 cases reported on Monday — half of what we saw Saturday — many are wondering if omicron has finally peaked in Arizona. ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti is making his prediction based on numbers...

www.abc15.com

Comments / 29

Trump/JFK JR
3d ago

ummmm this has nothing to do with "SNOWBIRDS" and EVERYTHING to do with the vaccinated people. The vaxx'ed are the super spreaders of these variants and mutations, SHEDDING!!!! WAKE UP geez

Reply(6)
8
Yuuup
3d ago

"the unvaccinated now have 31 times the risk of dying if they get sick.".... this seems to be more tired cnn probaganda.

Reply
7
Desiree Boshart
3d ago

Omg seriously you lost me at if your vaccinated you are 5 times less likely to contract. Everyone I know that has it is FULLY vaccinated. When is the medical field gonna get on the same page as to what's actually happening???? And you wonder why the majority of America's don't trust them!

Reply(5)
3
Related
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Arizona With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Southern Arizona hospitals allow employees to work while infected with COVID-19

14-year-old Tucsonan qualifies for Drive, Chip, and Putt finals at Augusta National. 14-year-old Tucsonan qualifies for Drive, Chip, and Putt finals at Augusta National. Tucson vascular surgeon to lead multimillion dollar study on Alzheimer's Disease. Southern Arizona dog owners share a common fear -- coyotes. FACT FINDERS: Omicron is less...
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Health
State
Maryland State
Local
Arizona Government
SFGate

When will the omicron surge peak in the San Francisco Bay Area?

Like the rest of the country, the San Francisco Bay Area is recording an unprecedented number of COVID-19 cases, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant. San Francisco's seven-day average was 1,525 new cases a day as of Jan. 4, more than four times last winter's peak of 373 cases per day.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
newsy.com

The COVID Surge Is Moving West

Arizona is bracing for a spike in hospitalizations as the wave of COVID-19 cases moves west. "We have started to see COVID hospitalizations pick up again," said Dr. Marjorie Bessel, with Banner Health. Medical experts predict Arizona will not reach the peak until February. The state expects it to be...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#New York City#Boston#Covid
740thefan.com

Minnesota data scientist expecting omicron cases to peak, then drop off

ROCHESTER, MINN – A data scientist at the Mayo Clinic Kern Center in Rochester expects this state’s omicron cases to peak around January 23rd, then drop off. That’s a pattern already seen in New York State and Florida. Doctors in New York City and Miami have been dealing with record numbers, but now are reporting drastic drop-offs in the number of cases.
ROCHESTER, MN
deseret.com

Omicron wave might be dropping off soon

Scientists are seeing a number of signs that show the omicron variant wave will drop off in the United States and Britain. Why it matters: The omicron wave of the coronavirus has led to deaths, high case numbers and hospitalizations. It has also created long testing lines and testing shortages for COVID-19.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
12news.com

COVID-19 in Arizona: Current case counts for week of Jan. 17

ARIZONA, USA — The number of coronavirus cases in Arizona is on the rise once again. We continue to track updates on any developments regarding COVID-19. Here’s a breakdown of the case numbers for the week of Jan. 17 and other updates on the coronavirus and COVID-19 vaccinations.
ARIZONA STATE
WSYX ABC6

Ohio health leader calls Omicron surge "nothing short of a tidal wave"

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Health hosted a press conference Thursday morning to provide an update about the coronavirus in Ohio. The update came as the state reported 19,262 new COVID-19 cases and 416 additional hospitalizations. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the Director of the Ohio Department of...
COLUMBUS, OH
Knowridge Science Report

When will the omicron surge be over? Very soon

The omicron-fueled surge in COVID-19 cases is likely to peak by mid-January, according to new projections, after which the numbers are expected to plummet just as quickly as they soared. Projections from Northeastern suggest that the omicron variant, which has gripped the nation in the last few weeks, may stop...
SCIENCE
ABC 15 News

Ducey quietly taps $95M in virus cash to boost trooper pay

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey quietly tapped $95 million in federal coronavirus relief money in November to boost pay for state troopers, prison guards and essential workers in several other state agencies. The Republican governor’s office is giving 20% pay boosts to the state’s corrections officers, 15% to state troopers and...
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

When The Omicron Surge Will End in Florida – January 12th, 2021

Bottom Line: Florida remains at the peak of the pandemic if the sheer volume of cases is what you measure it by. We’re nowhere close to the peak if you look at it through the prism of hospitalizations (which include those who aren’t hospitalized due to Covid but do test positive while there) and especially deaths. Florida’s average for daily cases over the past week is triple what it was at the peak of the delta surge, yet hospitalizations near half of they were, and deaths have recently been near their lowest levels of the pandemic in Florida. For as annoying as the current surge in cases is, much of what’s happening is encouraging regarding the lessor impact of this strain of the virus. As for when this surge will end? According to the University of South Florida’s Dr. Thomas Unnasch, that’llhappen this week. As for the peak day, last week according to the Mayo Clinic, this past Monday was the likely peak day for the surge in cases. Is that still the expectation? Is the peak of the surge behind us?
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy