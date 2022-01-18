ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer House’s Lindsay Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage While Dating Jason

Cover picture for the articleSharing her story. Lindsay Hubbard revealed on Monday, January 17, that she suffered a miscarriage during her “last couple months” dating Jason Cameron. The Summer House star, 35, spoke to costar (and now-boyfriend) Carl Radke about her pregnancy loss on Monday’s premiere of the show, saying, “Remember I was talking to...

Lindsay Hubbard Recalls ‘Painful’ Miscarriage & ‘Super Conflicted’ Feelings After Surprising Pregnancy

Lindsay Hubbard revealed she suffered a surprising miscarriage just weeks before filming season 6 of ‘Summer House’. She spoke to HL about her experience. In the season premiere of Bravo’s Summer House, fans saw Lindsay Hubbard filled with emotion, as she laid on her bed, alone, and cried on night one in the house. This isolated bout of tears from the typically feisty and confident Hubbs was just an inkling into the massive life event she had just gone through, alone, weeks prior. Lindsay later revealed to housemate and now-boyfriend Carl Radke that in early June, she found out she was pregnant. The day after she visited the gynecologist, however, she suffered a painful miscarriage that required her to go to the hospital. “I found out on Monday, June 7, and by Tuesday evening, June 8, I was having terrible cramps. I tried to go to bed, I didn’t sleep a wink that night, I had the worst cramps of my entire life,” she recalled in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.
