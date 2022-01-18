ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaming World Reacts to Microsoft's Shocking Purchase of Activision Blizzard

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft shocked the gaming world this week when they announced they would purchased the beleaguered gaming publisher Activision Blizzard. Microsoft will purchase Activision, the maker of the Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch franchises, for nearly $70 billion dollars, which will serve to greatly strengthen their portfolio of game...

comicbook.com

Phil Spencer
GAMINGbible

Sony Set To Buy A Major AAA Publisher, Experts Say

We live in a strange new world, my friends. Back in 2020, I thought Microsoft buying up Bethesda for $7.5 billion and making the likes of Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI Xbox exclusive was as big an industry story we were ever going to see. What a fool I...
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
Variety

Netflix ‘Open’ to Licensing Big Video Game Titles

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos proudly said “Stranger Things” is “as valuable a franchise as exists today in entertainment around the world” during the company’s Q4 earnings presentation Thursday. During the same pre-recorded Q&A, Netflix COO and chief product officer Greg Peters said while the streamer is very focused on its own titles, it’s still looking outside Netflix IP when it comes to building out a very young video games business. “It was exciting to see the activity in the space and I think, to some degree, it’s an endorsement of the core thesis that we have around...
GAMINGbible

Sony Finally Responds To Microsoft/Activision Deal

As I'm sure you're all-too aware at this point, Microsoft has purchased Activision Blizzard for an eye-watering $68.7 billion. This means hit franchises like Call Of Duty, Overwatch, Diablo, and World Of Warcraft now fall under the Xbox Game Studios umbrella. Obviously, PlayStation fans out there only really have one...
Variety

Electronic Arts COO Laura Miele on Gaming’s Big Moment: ‘We Have Significant Runway Ahead of Us’

Laura Miele knows that video gaming is having a big moment. The industry veteran, who was named chief operating officer of gaming giant Electronic Arts in September, also knows that well-heeled competitors are ready to barrel into the sector that is becoming ever-more intertwined with Hollywood’s core businesses. On the latest episode of Variety podcast “Strictly Business,” Miele says EA is fortified for heightened competition from streaming platforms by its 40-year history of creating game franchises ranging from “The Sims” to “Madden NFL” to its partnership with Lucasfilm on “Star Wars” titles. (And this conversation was held before Microsoft unveiled its blockbuster...
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Is Finally Rolling Out A Feature Fans Have Waited Years For

If you've been following the gaming news at all this week, you'll know that Microsoft has absolutely dominated the conversation. On Tuesday, Microsoft announced it plans to buy Call Of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard for nearly $69 billion. It's the largest acquisition the video game industry has ever seen, and one that has huge implications going forward.
The Independent

10 best Xbox Game Pass Ultimate games, from ‘Halo’ to ‘Hades’

Since its introduction in 2017, Microsoft has offered gamers great value with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Much like a Netflix subscription, users can pay a monthly fee to access a library of over 100 titles for playing on Xbox consoles, PC and even via the cloud. Titles such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 are currently available through the service and new games are announced on the service on a monthly basis. With the recent news of Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision for a cool $68.7bn (£50.5bn), we can imagine that some of the publisher’s biggest games will also...
VIDEO GAMES

