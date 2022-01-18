ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Netflix Sets ‘Ritmo Salvaje’ Release Date, Shares Video Clip of Greeicy Rendón’s Dance Moves (EXCLUSIVE)

By John Hopewell
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33v3Hw_0dogkNkj00

Netflix has confirmed the release date of March 2 for “Ritmo Salvaje,” a banner eight-episode dance drama on its 2022 slate of originals from Colombia headlining Colombian stars Greeicy Rendón and Paulina Dávila.

The U.S. streaming giant has also shared a video clip from “Ritmo Salvaje” director Simón Brand, best known in film circles for his 2008 feature “Paráiso Travel,” but also a consummate double Grammy-nominated director of music videos for Enrique Iglesias, Paulina Rubio, Ricky Martin, Shakira, Thalía, Juanes, Jessica Simpson, Celia Cruz, Chayanne, and, in Europe, Westlife, Steps and Gabrielle.

It shows. In narrative terms, “Ritmo Salvaje” is a classic dance drama, though moving to modern rhythms:

To reggaeton music and the voices of Dawer and Damper, we see actress-singer Rendón show her impressive dance moves as she  walks to work in a hair salon from the humble side of Bogotá. She then transitions to a studio setting, ending up leading one side of a dance battle.

“Two groups from opposite worlds walk their own paths until they come face to face in a dance battle where they discover that their dream to stand out and be successful in what makes them passionate is not only born in urban neighbourhoods but high society,” the synopsis runs.

The high style of the music video is something else, however, with settings, costume, and decor awash in vibrant, warm pop-out tropical colors, which will make many viewers inside and outside Colombia wanting more.

“Ritmo Salvaje” is fruit of an output deal between top Colombian broadcast network Caracol Television and Netflix, first signed in 2016 and renewed in 2019, which has given the streamer its recent international hit, “The Queen of Flow,” season 2,. It is produced by Caracol Television for Netflix from an original idea by Juliana Barrera.

Arlen Torres serves as showrunner: Brand is joined by fellow series directors Rafa Martínez and Andrés Beltrán.

Few Netflix 2022 Latin American series promise to be as eye-catching.

Comments / 1

Related
Variety

Netflix Introduces Emerging Filmmaker Initiative (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has launched a new pipeline program aimed at launching the “next wave of marquee filmmakers” working in high-concept genres. The Emerging Filmmaker Initiative (EFI) gives three filmmakers the opportunity to develop, fund, produce and distribute their short films on Netflix, with a focus on stories in the sci-fi, action, horror and thriller genres. The initiative is inspired by the trajectory of rising star Stefon Bristol, who first teamed with the streamer on “See You Yesterday.” The high-impact time-travel tale went on to earn an Independent Spirit Award for best first screenplay and Bristol has set his second project with Netflix, “Gordon Hemingway...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Kanye West Demands Final Cut Over ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Doc Before Netflix Release: ‘Open the Edit Room Immediately’

Kanye West has taken to Instagram to argue for final cut approval over the upcoming Netflix documentary “Jeen-Yuhs.” Directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah and premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, “Jeen-Yuhs” is a three-part documentary filmed over 20 years of West’s career. The behind-the-scenes tell-all shows West as he builds his way from singer to businessman and becomes a global brand. The documentary also takes a look at his failed 2020 presidential bid and the death of his mother, Donda West. “I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Jeen-Yuhs’ Directors Talk Kanye West and Creative Control

Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah spent 22 years chronicling the life and career of rapper Kanye West. In October 2019, Coodie, a former stand-up comedian turned music video and documentary director, and his longtime creative partner and co-director, Ozah, successfully pitched the project to Time Studios. Over the last three years they have worked on taking 330 hours of footage and editing it down to three feature-length documentaries, titled “Jeen-Yuhs.” The project, which Netflix acquired last fall, premieres at Sundance Jan. 23. How did you decide to make three feature-length documentaries as opposed to a one-off doc? Ozah: It was really all about...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Netflix star Kim Mi-soo dead at the age of 29

Korean drama actress Kim Mi-soo has died at the age of 29. The actor - who also had a supporting role in the recent Disney+ series Snowdrop alongside Blackpink's Jisoo - died on 5 January. "Kim suddenly left us on 5 January," her agency Landscape said in a statement on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Juanes
Person
Greeicy Rendón
Person
Ricky Martin
Person
Jessica Simpson
Person
Enrique Iglesias
Person
Celia Cruz
IndieWire

‘Griselda’ First Look: Sofia Vergara Becomes Cocaine Queen in Netflix Series

Colombian cocaine queenpin Griselda Blanco is getting the Netflix treatment, courtesy of Sofia Vergara. The “Modern Family” alum stars in and executive produces the limited series “Griselda,” helmed by “Narcos” showrunner Eric Newman under his overall deal with the streaming platform. See Vergara’s transformation into Blanco above, in a first look at Netflix’s “Griselda.” Per the official series description, “Griselda” is “inspired by the savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman, Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspected savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Gina Rodriguez to Star in TV Adaptation of Pedro Almodovar’s ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown’ for Apple (Exclusive)

Pedro Almodovar’s 1988 black comedy Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown is getting the TV treatment. Sources say Apple has optioned the rights to develop a TV series based on the feature that secured the writer-director his first Oscar nomination (for foreign-language film). Jane the Virgin grad Gina Rodriguez will star in the potential series as Pepa, who was originally portrayed by Carmen Maura in the feature about the romantic mishaps of voice actors who dub foreign films. Sources say the Apple TV project will feature a mixture of English and Spanish. Almodovar will exec produce Women on the Verge...
MOVIES
defpen

Netflix Sets Release Date For ‘Love Is Blind’ Season Two

Love is in the air yet again! Just a few weeks after Too Hot To Handle airs its third season, Love Is Blind will return with its highly anticipated second season. Set to arrive three days before Valentine’s Day, the Netflix reality dating series will once again set a group of eligible singles up for a long term relationships with one major caveat. They will not see each other before choosing one another. Instead, they must build connections through conversation and emotion.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix's DOTA: Dragon's Blood Sets Season 2 Release Date in First Trailer

DOTA: Dragon's Blood has officially set its release date for Book Two of the series for Netflix with a slick new trailer! Valve collaborated with Netflix for a brand new anime adaptation of their massively popular online multiplayer game, DOTA 2, with animation produced by Studio MIR (the studio behind The Legend of Korra, Voltron: Legendary Defender, and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf). The first season of the series made its debut last Spring, and it was such a hit with fans that a second season of the series was confirmed to be in the works for a release in 2022.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Dance Moves#Colombian#Par Iso Travel#Thal A#Brand
ClutchPoints

Netflix’s The Cuphead Show Release Date

The Cuphead Show will be coming this February on Netflix. See the exact date for The Cuphead Show‘s release date below. Now, games journalists who can’t jump-dash in Cuphead will finally be able to experience the game’s story. The Cuphead Show premieres on February 18, 2022. The...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Arnett, Netflix Team for Improvised, Star-Packed Whodunnit (Exclusive)

Populating Will Arnett’s latest comedy was a project in and of itself. Arnett and his Sony-based Electric Ave. banner had secured the rights to adapt the BAFTA Award-winning BBC Three series Murder in Successville, and now he needed a cadre of celebrity guest stars who’d be willing to improv their way through his spin on the murder mystery. His pitch to prospective talent was simple, if a tad daunting: “We’re basically making Law & Order without a script,” Arnett recalls saying, explaining how he’d be playing the lead detective and they’d be his homicide trainee, and together they’d interview suspects and...
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Does Netflix’s Bridgerton have a season 2 release date?

Fans of Netflix’s Bridgerton can rejoice, for season 2 doesn’t seem that far out of reach anymore! Mark your calendars and prepare the popcorn for the drama and romance that will surely ensue as we return to 1813 London. Season 1 introduced us to several characters, including the...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Squid Game’ Will Get a Second Season, Netflix Confirms

It’s officially a green light: “Squid Game,” Netflix’s breakout hit of 2021, will be getting a Season 2, co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos affirmed. On Netflix’s fourth quarter 2021 earnings interview, Sarandos was asked whether there would be a second season of the violent South Korean survival drama, which has scored as the company’s No. 1 most-viewed TV series. “Absolutely,” Sarandos replied. “The ‘Squid Game’ universe has just begun.” He put “Squid Game” in the category of Netflix’s burgeoning bouquet of entertainment franchises that the company sees as having growth potential outside the core streaming service, with live experiences, games and...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

‘I’m going to say this kindly for the last time’: Ye demands final edit on Kanye West Netflix documentary

Ye has shared a message to the creators of a new Netflix documentary about his life, demanding he be given control over the final edit. The “Famous” rapper is the subject of the three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, from filmmakers Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah. The duo are behind West’s music videos including “Jesus Walks” and “Through the Wire”.On Friday 21 January, the artist formerly known as Kanye West posted from his official Instagram, writing: “I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo's Netflix movie lands release date

Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo never starred alongside each other in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the Deadpool and Hulk stars have joined forces for an altogether different project. The Adam Project, to be precise. Now, over a year after it was first announced, a release date for the Netflix...
MOVIES
imdb.com

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in January 2022

New year, new… us? A week into the year, 2022 doesn’t feel totally different than the last one. Still, a new year means a fresh start for streaming content, even if the awards season is far, far from over, and we’ll still be talking about the same dozen movies for the next three months. Many of which are on Netflix, including the Christmas weekend streaming smash “Don’t Look Up” (which both irked and wired viewers for either its bracing assault on climate change denial or too tepid treatment of the same; you pick), as well as Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter,” a directorial debut that, in some ways, reduces the bursting historical context of its Elena Ferrante source novel to a Hollywood-friendly adaptation. (Even as the film leaves much to the viewer’s own making.)
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

J Balvin to Lead Docuseries on Mental Wellness for Tplus, Telemundo’s New Content Brand on Peacock

When J Balvin isn’t coming up with clever rhymes or dominating stages across the globe, the Colombian reggaeton sensation is taking care of his mental health. The award-winning worldwide Latino music icon will share revelations about his journey toward mental wellness in a six-part docuseries, produced by Exile Content Studio and NBC News Studios for Tplus, Telemundo’s new content brand on Peacock. Last week, Telemundo officially launched Tplus, which aims to serve the full spectrum of today’s U.S. Hispanics, which have been traditionally underserved and underrepresented by mainstream media outlets, streamers and cablers. The addition of the Medellín-born artist’s candid documentary...
FIFA
Pitchfork

Watch FKA twigs’ New Video for “Meta Angel”

FKA twigs has shared a new music video for her Caprisongs track “Meta Angel.” The visual was directed by Aidan Zamiri and filmed in London. Watch twigs wield a compound bow and shoot an arrow through her heart in the clip below. Caprisongs arrived last week. FKA twigs’...
MUSIC
Variety

Variety

45K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy