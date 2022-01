A sub-variant of Omicron called BA.2 is already starting to outpace the original strain of Omicron in some European countries, raising concerns that it will lead to even higher caseloads around the world. The U.K. Health Security Agency just designated BA.2 a “variant under investigation,” which basically means that we know it exists but we’re not sure how dangerous it will be just yet. Trust me, I’m exhausted too, so let’s cut straight to the chase: How worried should we be about this terrifyingly nicknamed “Stealth Omicron”?

SCIENCE ・ 6 HOURS AGO