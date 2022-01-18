Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio won’t run for N.Y. governor
Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that he won’t run for governor of New York state.
The two-term mayor gave scant details about his decision to skip a Democratic primary challenge to Gov. Kathy Hochul, who last year replaced disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
“I am not going to be running for Governor of New York State, but I am going to devote every fiber of my being to fighting inequality in the state of New York,” de Blasio said in a video announcement. “We’ve got a lot of work to do together.”
De Blasio admitted he wasn’t always the most popular mayor but he checked off a laundry list of achievements like pre-kindergarten, income-affordable housing, police reform and beating back the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We changed things in this town,” de Blasio said. “We proved together we can make big changes.”
