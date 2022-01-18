Lamont sets dates for special elections for Connecticut state representative seats

Gov. Ned Lamont has set the dates for a pair of special elections to replace state representatives who have resigned.

On March 1, a special election for the state representative seat for Hartford and Windsor will be held. On Feb. 22, the special election for state representative for Middlebury and Water is scheduled.

The March 1 election will fill the vacancy created Jan. 10 when Brandon L. McGee Jr. tendered his resignation as state representative for the 5th District, serving Hartford and Windsor.

McGee said in a tweet that, “together with my colleagues we fought for social solutions to address equity in our state on every issue including housing, mental health, education, and criminal justice reform.

He said that he will continue working for Connecticut by “working to re-elect Gov. Lamont,” and “building on the progress we have made together.”

The election for the 71st District in the House of Representative seeks to replace Anthony J. D’Amelio, who resigned on Dec. 31, 2021. The district provides representation to Middlebury and a portion of Waterbury.

D’Amelio announced his resignation on his website, stating he was ending his “25-year run as the voice of the people of the 71st District of Waterbury and Middlebury.

According to the release, the governor is required under state law to issue a writ of special election within 10 days of a seat in the General Assembly becoming vacant. The special elections must be held within 46 days after the writ it issues.