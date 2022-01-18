ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultralow-field MRI scanner could improve global access to neuroimaging

Cover picture for the articleA compact ultralow-field (ULF) brain MRI scanner that does not require magnetic or radiofrequency shielding and is acoustically quiet during scanning has been developed at the University of Hong Kong. The scanner’s low manufacturing and operating costs reinforce the potential of ULF MRI technology to meet the clinical needs of hospitals...

Nature.com

Expanding global access to genetic therapies

It is time to rethink intellectual property and pricing practices that prevent global access to genetic therapies. Last November marked the third anniversary of the announcement of the birth of twin girls resulting from the use of gene-editing in human embryos by Chinese scientist He Jiankui. Following this announcement, World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus established an 18-member Expert Advisory Committee on Developing Global Standards for Governance and Oversight of Human Genome Editing to examine the scientific, ethical, social and legal challenges associated with human genome editing. It was a great honor for me to serve on this committee, which resulted in a governance framework1, a position paper2 and our recommendations3.
ElectronicsWeekly.com

MRI brain scanner does not need superconducting magnets

University of Hong Kong researchers have used artificial intelligence to perform a brain scan with a conventional rare-earth magnet rather than a large superconducting magnet, and without a screened room. The ‘ultra-low field magnet’ – according to MRI nomenclature – was designed using almost 90kg of samarium cobalt as its...
Physics World

Quantum entanglement boosts accuracy of industrial quality inspections

Industrial manufacturing is subject to stringent testing protocols aimed at guaranteeing the quality of the final product. In some circumstances, though, these methods are not sensitive enough to detect flaws, leading to incorrect determinations of quality. Researchers at the Istituto Nazionale di Ricerca Metrologica (INRiM) in Torino, Italy have now shown that alternatives based on quantum entanglement can produce more accurate assessments of “good” and “failed” products. Importantly, the INRiM team’s system uses relatively simple equipment, increasing the chances that it could be used in industrial settings.
MedicalXpress

Researchers help develop new MRI, expanding access to life-saving imaging

New MRI technology, developed by Siemens in collaboration with researchers at The Ohio State University College of Medicine and College of Engineering, will expand imaging access for patients with implanted medical devices, severe obesity and claustrophobia. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is the first in the United States to install this recently FDA-approved full body MRI for patient care. The technology uses a lower magnetic field to open up new possibilities for imaging the lungs and patients with implanted devices and will potentially support new interventional procedures that could result in less radiation exposure.
NJBIZ

Atlantic Health partnership aims to improve digital access through AI

A visit to a new doctor’s office typically brings with it not jut the prospect of a new relationship, but the prospect of a new set of forms and paperwork to be completed. In a move that will improve not just the patient experience, but also offer enhanced security, Atlantic Health System said Jan. 18 it is teaming up with Vouched to offer real-time identity verification.
Physics World

Tiny transistor arrays record electrical activity inside heart cells

Using a novel electronic sensor array, researchers in the US have captured the flow of electrical signals within individual cells, as well as between multiple cells in artificial 3D heart tissue. The minimally invasive device, developed by a team headed up at the University of California, San Diego, revealed a significant difference between the propagation speeds of signals travelling within and between cells. The technique may eventually allow researchers to study and diagnose disorders in vivo in biological tissues.
neurology.org

Teaching NeuroImage: Pseudo–Figure-of-4 Sign

A 37-year-old right-handed man with spastic quadriparetic cerebral palsy, congenital hydrocephalus, and anxiety was admitted for seizure characterization with video-EEG monitoring. Neurologic examination demonstrated marked upper extremity spasticity and left elbow flexion contracture. Three habitual focal to bilateral tonic-clonic seizures (Figure 1) were recorded on EEG (Figure 2). Pseudo–figure-of-4 sign...
Wyoming News

Another Study Finds Vaccine Booster 'Neutralizes' Omicron

THURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you need more proof that a third shot of COVID vaccine is needed, new British research confirms that boosters can "neutralize" the virus' Omicron variant. To arrive at that conclusion, they analyzed 620 blood samples from 364 health care workers and staff at the Francis Crick Institute and the National Institute for Health Research UCLH Biomedical Research Centre, in London. People who...
Physics World

Ultrafast cryo-arrest of living cells reveals biomolecular patterns with unprecedented resolution

The energized state of living matter leads to the dynamic behaviour of billions of interacting nanometre-sized biomolecules. The spatial–temporal patterns resulting from this collective behaviour gives rise to cellular functionalities that manifest at the micrometre scale. Advances in imaging technology allow us to capture pattern-forming biomolecular dynamics, using fluorescent...
aithority.com

Copado Partners with Supermums to Improve the Accessibility of DevOps Training for Women

Copado, a leading DevOps platform powering the world’s largest digital transformations, announced it is the Gold Course Sponsor of Supermums North America Consultancy Skills Course. With three cohorts available in 2022, the course will provide DevOps training and resources to participants and support Supermums mission to empower mothers to obtain well-paid, flexible work with Salesforce. Cohorts begin in January, May and September and are available across North America, EMEA and Australia/New Zealand.
bitcoinmagazine.com

How Blockchain Commons Is Improving Individual Access To The Bitcoin Network

The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1144: "Gordian principles and software standards." Sign up for the newsletter here. I had the pleasure of sitting down and interviewing Christopher Allen and Wolf McNally from the Blockchain Commons project earlier this afternoon. Blockchain Commons is a group of open source developers focused on building open source tools and standards with interoperability in mind. I thoroughly enjoyed the conversation because it forced me to get back to first principles and think deeply about the precedents that are being set today by those building software that deals with an individual's access to the Bitcoin network.
newfoodmagazine.com

How locavores can improve global food systems

Locavores believe in eating locally grown/produced food, but is this the most sustainable choice? Biosystems engineer, Lisa De Vellis examines how locavores and global food producers can happily coexist for the benefit of us all. Eating locally produced food has proved more than a fad, it’s become a badge for...
Physics World

Hybrid device acts as both solar cell and battery

A photoelectric system that converts light into charge and then stores the charge like a battery – a first for a single device – has been developed by researchers in China and Singapore. Made from layers of a 2D semiconductor and a transparent conductor held together by weak van der Waals interactions, the new device converts 93.8% of incident photons into electric current – far higher than the 50% typical for so-called “high performance” photoelectric devices – and can store charge for up to a week, making it suitable for applications in energy generation, photodetectors or light-based memory.
Physics World

Motion of a single skyrmion is controlled at room temperature

Researchers have used electrical currents to manipulate the motions of single skyrmions at room temperature. Xiuzhen Yu, together with colleagues at Japan’s RIKEN Centre for Emergent Matter Science, formed the skyrmions in chiral-lattice magnets, then steered their paths using ultra-short electrical pulses. The team hopes that their results could pave the way for advanced, skyrmion-based information storage devices.
Physics World

Spiderweb structure inspires nanomechanical gravity sensor

A new nanomechanical resonator inspired by the structure of a spider’s web could be used in quantum sensors to sense ultra-small forces such as gravity. The resonator, which was designed using machine learning, works at room temperature – a first for a device of this kind. Nanomechanical resonators...
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
techstartups.com

Bill Gates warns of other pandemics potentially far worse than Covid-19; calls on governments to prepare for the next global outbreak

Did Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates know something the rest of us don’t know about? In October 2020, Gates warned that climate change is “even scarier” than the COVID-19 pandemic. The once world’s richest person warned at the time that the ‘shutdown’ was ‘nowhere near sufficient’ to stop climate change. No month goes back without Gates warning of the impending doom if nothing is done to address the climate change before it’s too late.
CBS Minnesota

Mayo Clinic Study: Some Cancer Treatments May Inhibit Immune Response To COVID Vaccination

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WCCO) — A study from the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center has found that cancer patients who are undergoing chemotherapy and certain other treatments may have an “inadequate” immune response to COVID-19 vaccination. The findings, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, says this inhibited response to vaccination is also showing up for those with targeted therapies, like CDK 4/6 inhibitors and therapies targeted at B cells. Cancer treatment patients are still urged to get vaccinated – and boosted. “It is important for patients with cancer who are receiving chemotherapy to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Saranya Chumsri, M.D., a Mayo Clinic hematologist and oncologist. Chumsri, who authored the study, is recommending these patients have their antibody levels tested after vaccination. “Dr. Chumsri anticipates having additional data later this year regarding broader immune responses to COVID-19 vaccinations, including cellular and antibody responses in patients receiving chemotherapy and targeted therapies with booster vaccinations,” the release said. Read more on the study here.
The Conversation U.S.

CORBEVAX, a new patent-free COVID-19 vaccine, could be a pandemic game changer globally

The world now has a new COVID-19 vaccine in its arsenal, and at a fraction of the cost per dose. Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has seen over 314 million infections and over 5.5 million deaths worldwide. Approximately 60% of the world population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. But there is still a glaring and alarming gap in global access to these vaccines. As a virologist who has followed this pandemic closely, I contend that this vaccine inequity should be of grave concern to everyone. If the world has learned anything from this pandemic,...
