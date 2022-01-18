ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $53 Million Jackpot?

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Powerball jackpot will rollover on Wednesday (January 19) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $53 million drawing Monday (January 17) night. The jackpot will now increase to $62 million ($43.3 million cash value) for Monday night's drawing. Results from Wednesday's Powerball game are listed below:....

ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bradenton Herald

Florida woman hit $1 million jackpot at a Tampa casino. Then she did it again.

A Florida woman recently doubled her good fortunes at a Tampa casino, when she hit a $1 million jackpot for the second time in just three weeks. The Clearwater woman, identified only as Gloria, scored both top prizes while playing a slot machine game called Dragon Link at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa at 5223 Orient Road.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Miami

Two Florida Women, Including One From Fort Lauderdale, Wins $1 Million Each Playing Holiday Winnings Scratch-Off Game

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A new year means new Florida millionaires as two more winners have claimed a $1 million top prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game, and one of those winners is from South Florida. Lori Kellington, 56, of Fort Lauderdale, purchased her winning $1,000,000 HOLIDAY WINNINGS Scratch-Off ticket from Winn-Dixie, located at 3800 North Ocean Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. Wanda Cortez-Tapia, 55, of Crescent City, purchased her winning ticket from a Circle K in Pierson., just west of Daytona Beach. She also chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of 795,000.00. The $1,000,000 HOLIDAY WINNINGS game launched on November 1, 2021 and features more than $73 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $1 million for just $5! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.81. Congratulations to both lucky ladies. CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Outsider.com

Winner Winner: Man Wins His Fourth Lottery Jackpot

Hey, save some lottery jackpots for the rest of us. One man has spent years defying the odds, quite literally. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million and the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million. Those are two of...
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
WSAW

Lottery: Green Bay Powerball jackpot winner has yet to come forward

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No one has come forward yet to claim the $316 million Powerball jackpot from a winning ticket sold at an Ashwaubenon store. Action 2 News reached out to the Wisconsin Lottery Thursday to check the status of that winning ticket. They tell us no one has claimed the winnings as of this publication.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Ashwaubenon Citgo Sells Powerball Jackpot Winning Ticket

We now know where the winning Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in Wisconsin. The Powerball organization announced yesterday that one of the two $316.3 million tickets was sold at the Jackson Point Citgo gas station, located on Packerland Drive in Ashwaubenon. The yet unidentified winner is splitting the massive prize...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
NottinghamMD.com

Monday night Powerball drawing creates two $100,000 winners in Maryland

BALTIMORE, MD—Lottery luck was in the air on Monday, as two Powerball tickets won $100,000 third-tier prizes and one Bonus Match 5 ticket won $50,000 in the evening drawings. Maryland Lottery officials are looking for two lucky players who bought Powerball tickets with the Power Play multiplier and the top-prize winning Bonus Match 5 ticket at these retailers: $100,000 Powerball … Continue reading "Monday night Powerball drawing creates two $100,000 winners in Maryland" The post Monday night Powerball drawing creates two $100,000 winners in Maryland appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Drawing
CBS Boston

Mega Millions Jackpot Up To $376 Million For Friday Night Drawing

BOSTON (CBS) – The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $376 million for Friday night’s drawing. The drawing will be the 26th since the jackpot was last hit on September 21, 2021. The last jackpot went for $432 million when it was won by a ticket sold in New York. The one-time cash payment is worth $256.4 million. The drawing is at 11 p.m. Tickets are $2 each. The game’s biggest prize was $1.537 billion in South Carolina in October 2018.  
BOSTON, MA
CBS Miami

Third Time In A Week, Broward Woman Becomes Millionaire With Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Winning a million dollars in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game is becoming contagious. For the third time last week, someone from South Florida has claimed a $1 million prize. This time, it was Juliana Pavon of Weston, who won a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.00. Pavon purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 4567 Weston Road in Weston. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket. The $20 game, $5,000,000 LUCK, launched in September 2019 and features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97. Congratulations Juliana! CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.  
WESTON, FL
WCJB

Ocala man wins lottery, two-million dollars richer

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man is 2 million dollars richer. John McTiernan won the money while playing the 50-times crossword scratch-off game. He bought the winning ticket at the Metro Food Mart on Northeast 7th Street in Ocala. He chose to take the 1-million 7-hundred 60-thousand dollar lump-sum...
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
Click10.com

Broward woman picks up $1 million lottery prize at Publix

WESTON, Fla. – A Weston woman’s trip to Publix led to a massive payday. Florida Lottery announced that Juliana Pavon revealed a $1 million prize playing the $5,000,000 Luck scratch-off game. She decided to take her winnings in a lump-sum payment worth $760,000. Pavon bought the $20 ticket...
WESTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy