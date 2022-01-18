Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $53 Million Jackpot?

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – A new year means new Florida millionaires as two more winners have claimed a $1 million top prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game, and one of those winners is from South Florida. Lori Kellington, 56, of Fort Lauderdale, purchased her winning $1,000,000 HOLIDAY WINNINGS Scratch-Off ticket from Winn-Dixie, located at 3800 North Ocean Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. Wanda Cortez-Tapia, 55, of Crescent City, purchased her winning ticket from a Circle K in Pierson., just west of Daytona Beach. She also chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of 795,000.00. The $1,000,000 HOLIDAY WINNINGS game launched on November 1, 2021 and features more than $73 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $1 million for just $5! The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.81. Congratulations to both lucky ladies. CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO