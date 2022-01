MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — It's something you've likely never seen before. Beach-goers were surprised by hundreds, if not thousands, of sea urchins washed up on Madeira Beach. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it received reports of the sea creatures scattered across the sand, saying the mass washing up was "most likely due to recent storms."

