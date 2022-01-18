ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Village YMCA offering free admission for 2022

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Fitness operations are back at the Rauner Family YMCA in Little Village. They were paused during the COVID pandemic as the Y focused on other services.

For 2022, memberships at the Rauner Family YMCA are free. In addition, people living in the 60608, 60623 and 60609 zip codes will have free access to all of the
Y's locations in Chicago and the suburbs. The goal is to tackle healthcare inequity in communities by offering families access to the Y.

RELATED: Black & Powerful: Dorri McWhorter, president and CEO of YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago

The Rauner Family YMCA has a full fitness center with cardio and circuit training equipment, plus several fitness classes.

The free membership offer expires Dec. 31, 2022.

