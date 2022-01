A woman gave birth to a stillborn baby in “shocking circumstances” in a prison toilet after a nurse mistook her labour for period pain, a watchdog’s investigation has found.Prisons and probation ombudsman (PPO) Sue McAllister said staff made a “serious error of judgment” when they did not visit an inmate or properly assess her after she started bleeding and reported being in pain – wrongfully deciding she was having a painful period.The mother, Louise Powell, said she “cannot forgive” the prison for what happened.The 30-year-old did not know she was pregnant and did not believe she could be, according to...

U.K. ・ 10 DAYS AGO