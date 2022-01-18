Berlin Film Festival’s Panorama Lineup Unveiled: Alain Guiraudie’s ‘Nobody’s Hero’ Set as Opener
French auteur Alain Guiraudie’s political drama “Nobody’s Hero” has been set as the opener of the 2022 Berlin Film Festival ’s multifaceted Panorama strand, which has announced its full lineup.
The latest feature from Guiraudie, who is best known for his 2016 “Staying Vertical,” takes place in Clermont-Ferrand, central France, where a terrorist attack triggers some paranoid dynamics involving a young homeless man, a middle-aged sex worker and her married lover who have taken refuge in a building. The film’s cast comprises actor-director Noémie Lvovsky, Jean-Charles Clichet and Doria Tillier.
The ten-title Panorama Dokumente strand, which runs concurrently with the feature films, comprises previously announced transgender-themed doc “Nel Mio Nome” (“Into My Name”) by Italian director and producer Nicolò Bassetti. Elliot Page has come on board as executive producer to support the doc which observes gender transition from a female to a male identity of four characters within a tight-knit group of friends in the central Italian city of Bologna.
The fest underlined that a significant thematic aspect of the Panorama feature films are titles that “ tackle social turmoil with visual verve and an appetite for dramatic gestures, setting a clear example for combative genre cinema that turns social codes upside down,” it said in a statement.
This is clear in dramas such as Mexican director Alejandra Márquez Abella’s second feature “El norte sobre el vacío” (“Northern Skies Over Empty Space”), about the decline of Mexico’s power elite, and Brazilian filmmaker Flávia Neves’ debut “ Fogaréu,” which combines family horror with the history of colonialism and slavery “in a surreal and virtuoso manner,” the fest said.
Italian drama “Una femmina” (‘Una Femmina – The Code of Silence”) directed by Francesco Costabile depicts a young woman’s emancipation from the mob after she becomes aware of her family’s involvement in Clabria’s ’Ndrangheta organized crime clan.
The just announced Panorama docs combine past and present history and offer new historical perspectives, especially on Germany’s past.
Director Cem Kaya’s documentary essay “Aşk, Mark ve Ölüm” (“Love, Deutschmarks and Death”) sifts through material from 60 years of “alternative German post-war and Turkish-German cultural history,” the fest underlined, while Berlin’s own singer-songwriter Bettina Wegner is portrayed in “Bettina” in which director Lutz Pehnert uses archive material to tell not only the biography of an artist, “but also the history of the divided Germany,” it said.
There are several docs from often underrepresented Sub-Saharan Africa, including “ No U-Turn” from Nigeria, a portrait of African migration in which director Ike Nnaebue retraces his steps from Lagos to Tangier, the same trip he first took as an immigrant teenager hoping for a better life.
The 72nd Berlin Film Festival’s competition lineup will be announced tomorrow
Berlin Panorama 2022 Lineup –– Complete List
“Aşk, Mark ve Ölüm” (“Love, Deutschmarks and Death”)
Germany
Directed by Cem Kaya
World premiere / Panorama Dokumente
“Baqyt” (“Happiness “ )
Kazakhstan
Directed by Askar Uzabayev
with Laura Myrzakhmetova, Yerbolat Alkozha
World premiere
“Berdreymi” (“Beautiful Beings”)
Iceland / Denmark / Sweden / Netherlands / Czech Republic
Directed by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson
with Birgir Dagur Bjarkason, Áskell Einar Pálmason, Viktor Benóný Benediktsson, Snorri Rafn Frímannsson
World premiere
“ Bettina “
Germany
Directed by Lutz Pehnert
World premiere / Panorama Dokumente
“Cinco lobitos” (“Lullaby”)
Spain
Directed by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa
with Laia Costa, Susi Sánchez, Ramón Barea, Mikel Bustamante
World premiere / debut film
“Concerned Citizen”
Israel
Directed by Idan Haguel
Starring Ariel Wolf, Shlomi Bertonov
World premiere
“Una femmina” (“Una Femmina – The Code of Silence”)
Italy
Directed by Francesco Costabile
Starring Lina Siciliano, Fabrizio Ferracane, Anna Maria De Luca, Simona Malato, Luca Massaro
World premiere
“Fogaréu”
Brazil / France
Directed by Flávia Neves
Starring Bárbara Colen, Eucir de Souza, Nena Inoue, Fernanda Vianna, Vilminha Chaves, Timothy Wilson, Typyire Ãwa
World premiere / debut film
“Grand Jeté”
Germany
Directed by Isabelle Stever
Starring Sarah Nevada Grether, Emil von Schönfels, Susanne Bredehöft
World premiere
“Heroji radničke klase” (“Working Class Heroes”)
Serbia
Directed by Miloš Pušić
Starring Jasna Djuričić, Boris Isaković, Predrag Momčilović, Stefan Beronja, Aleksandar Djurica, Bojana Milanović
World premiere
“Kdyby radši hořelo” (“Somewhere Over the Chemtrails”)
Czech Republic
Directed by Adam Koloman Rybanský
Starring Miroslav Krobot, Michal Isteník, Anna Polívková
World premiere / debut film
“No Simple Way Home”
Kenya / South Sudan / South Africa
Directed by Akuol de Mabior
World premiere / debut film / Panorama Dokumente
“No U-Turn”
Nigeria / South Africa / France / Germany
Directed by Ike Nnaebue
World premiere / Panorama Dokumente
“El norte sobre el vacío” (“Northern Skies Over Empty Space”)
Mexico
Starring Alejandra Márquez Abella
with Gerardo Trejoluna, Paloma Petra, Dolores Heredia, Juan Daniel García Treviño, Mayra Hermosillo
World premiere
“Produkty 24” (“Convenience Store”)
Russian Federation / Slovenia / Turkey
by Michael Borodin
Starring Zukhara Sanzysbay, Lyudmila Vasilyeva, Tolibzhon Suleimanov, Nargiz Abdullaeva
World premiere / debut film
“Viens je t’emmène” (“Nobody’s Hero”) — Opening Film
France
by Alain Guiraudie
Starring Jean-Charles Clichet, Noémie Lvovsky, Iliès Kadri, Renaud Rutten, Doria Tillier
World premiere
“Alle reden übers Wetter” (“Talking About the Weather”)
Germany
Directed by Annika Pinske
Starring Anne Schäfer, Anne-Kathrin Gummich, Judith Hofmann, Marcel Kohler, Max Riemelt
World premiere / Debut film
“The Apartment with Two Women”
Republic of Korea
Directed by Kim Se-in
Starring Im Jee-ho, Yang Mal-bok
International premiere / Debut film
“Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power”
USA
Directed by Nina Menkes
Starring Julie Dash, Charlyne Yi, Joey Soloway, Rosanna Arquette, Eliza Hittman
International premiere / Panorama Dokumente
“Calcinculo” (“Swing Ride”)
Italy / Switzerland
Directed by Chiara Bellosi
Starring Gaia Di Pietro, Andrea Carpenzano
World premiere
“Dreaming Walls”
Belgium / France / USA / Netherlands / Sweden
Directed by Amélie van Elmbt, Maya Duverdier
World premiere / Panorama Dokumente
“Klondike”
Ukraine / Turkey
Directed by Maryna Er Gorbach
Starring Oxana Cherkashyna, Sergiy Shadrin, Oleg Scherbina
“A Love Song”
USA
Directed by Max Walker-Silverman
Starring Dale Dickey, Wes Studi
International premiere / debut film
“Myanmar Diaries”
Netherlands / Myanmar / Norway
Directed by The Myanmar Film Collective
World premiere / Panorama Dokumente
“Nel mio nome” (“Into My Name”)
Italy
Directed by Nicolò Bassetti
World premiere / Panorama Dokumente
“Taurus”
USA
Directed by Tim Sutton
Starring Colson Baker, Megan Fox, Maddie Hasson, Scoot McNairy, Ruby Rose, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Lil Tjay
World premiere
