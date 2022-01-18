ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin Film Festival’s Panorama Lineup Unveiled: Alain Guiraudie’s ‘Nobody’s Hero’ Set as Opener

By Nick Vivarelli
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NelfT_0doghoHb00

French auteur Alain Guiraudie’s political drama “Nobody’s Hero” has been set as the opener of the 2022 Berlin Film Festival ’s multifaceted Panorama strand, which has announced its full lineup.

The latest feature from Guiraudie, who is best known for his 2016 “Staying Vertical,” takes place in Clermont-Ferrand, central France, where a terrorist attack triggers some paranoid dynamics involving a young homeless man, a middle-aged sex worker and her married lover who have taken refuge in a building. The film’s cast comprises actor-director Noémie Lvovsky, Jean-Charles Clichet and Doria Tillier.

The ten-title Panorama Dokumente strand, which runs concurrently with the feature films, comprises previously announced transgender-themed doc “Nel Mio Nome” (“Into My Name”) by Italian director and producer Nicolò Bassetti. Elliot Page has come on board as executive producer to support the doc which observes gender transition from a female to a male identity of four characters within a tight-knit group of friends in the central Italian city of Bologna.

The fest underlined that a significant thematic aspect of the Panorama feature films are titles that “ tackle social turmoil with visual verve and an appetite for dramatic gestures, setting a clear example for combative genre cinema that turns social codes upside down,” it said in a statement.

This is clear in dramas such as Mexican director Alejandra Márquez Abella’s second feature “El norte sobre el vacío” (“Northern Skies Over Empty Space”), about the decline of Mexico’s power elite, and Brazilian filmmaker Flávia Neves’ debut “ Fogaréu,” which combines family horror with the history of colonialism and slavery “in a surreal and virtuoso manner,” the fest said.

Italian drama “Una femmina” (‘Una Femmina – The Code of Silence”) directed by Francesco Costabile depicts a young woman’s emancipation from the mob after she becomes aware of her family’s involvement in Clabria’s ’Ndrangheta organized crime clan.

The just announced Panorama docs combine past and present history and offer new historical perspectives, especially on Germany’s past.

Director Cem Kaya’s documentary essay “Aşk, Mark ve Ölüm” (“Love, Deutschmarks and Death”) sifts through material from 60 years of “alternative German post-war and Turkish-German cultural history,” the fest underlined, while Berlin’s own singer-songwriter Bettina Wegner is portrayed in “Bettina” in which director Lutz Pehnert uses archive material to tell not only the biography of an artist, “but also the history of the divided Germany,” it said.

There are several docs from often underrepresented Sub-Saharan Africa, including “ No U-Turn” from Nigeria, a portrait of African migration in which director Ike Nnaebue retraces his steps from Lagos to Tangier, the same trip he first took as an immigrant teenager hoping for a better life.

The 72nd Berlin Film Festival’s competition lineup will be announced tomorrow

Berlin Panorama 2022 Lineup –– Complete List

“Aşk, Mark ve Ölüm” (“Love, Deutschmarks and Death”)
Germany
Directed by Cem Kaya
World premiere / Panorama Dokumente

“Baqyt” (“Happiness )
Kazakhstan
Directed by Askar Uzabayev
with Laura Myrzakhmetova, Yerbolat Alkozha
World premiere

“Berdreymi” (“Beautiful Beings”)
Iceland / Denmark / Sweden / Netherlands / Czech Republic
Directed by Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson
with Birgir Dagur Bjarkason, Áskell Einar Pálmason, Viktor Benóný Benediktsson, Snorri Rafn Frímannsson
World premiere

Bettina
Germany
Directed by Lutz Pehnert
World premiere / Panorama Dokumente

“Cinco lobitos” (“Lullaby”)
Spain
Directed by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa
with Laia Costa, Susi Sánchez, Ramón Barea, Mikel Bustamante
World premiere / debut film

“Concerned Citizen”
Israel
Directed by Idan Haguel
Starring Ariel Wolf, Shlomi Bertonov
World premiere

“Una femmina” (“Una Femmina – The Code of Silence”)
Italy
Directed by Francesco Costabile
Starring Lina Siciliano, Fabrizio Ferracane, Anna Maria De Luca, Simona Malato, Luca Massaro
World premiere

“Fogaréu”
Brazil / France
Directed by Flávia Neves
Starring Bárbara Colen, Eucir de Souza, Nena Inoue, Fernanda Vianna, Vilminha Chaves, Timothy Wilson, Typyire Ãwa
World premiere / debut film

“Grand Jeté”
Germany
Directed by Isabelle Stever
Starring Sarah Nevada Grether, Emil von Schönfels, Susanne Bredehöft
World premiere

“Heroji radničke klase” (“Working Class Heroes”)
Serbia
Directed by Miloš Pušić
Starring Jasna Djuričić, Boris Isaković, Predrag Momčilović, Stefan Beronja, Aleksandar Djurica, Bojana Milanović
World premiere

“Kdyby radši hořelo” (“Somewhere Over the Chemtrails”)
Czech Republic
Directed by Adam Koloman Rybanský
Starring Miroslav Krobot, Michal Isteník, Anna Polívková
World premiere / debut film

“No Simple Way Home”
Kenya / South Sudan / South Africa
Directed by Akuol de Mabior
World premiere / debut film / Panorama Dokumente

“No U-Turn”
Nigeria / South Africa / France / Germany
Directed by Ike Nnaebue
World premiere / Panorama Dokumente

“El norte sobre el vacío” (“Northern Skies Over Empty Space”)
Mexico
Starring Alejandra Márquez Abella
with Gerardo Trejoluna, Paloma Petra, Dolores Heredia, Juan Daniel García Treviño, Mayra Hermosillo
World premiere

“Produkty 24” (“Convenience Store”)
Russian Federation / Slovenia / Turkey
by Michael Borodin
Starring Zukhara Sanzysbay, Lyudmila Vasilyeva, Tolibzhon Suleimanov, Nargiz Abdullaeva
World premiere / debut film

“Viens je t’emmène” (“Nobody’s Hero”) — Opening Film
France
by Alain Guiraudie
Starring Jean-Charles Clichet, Noémie Lvovsky, Iliès Kadri, Renaud Rutten, Doria Tillier
World premiere

“Alle reden übers Wetter” (“Talking About the Weather”)
Germany
Directed by Annika Pinske
Starring Anne Schäfer, Anne-Kathrin Gummich, Judith Hofmann, Marcel Kohler, Max Riemelt
World premiere / Debut film

“The Apartment with Two Women”
Republic of Korea
Directed by Kim Se-in
Starring Im Jee-ho, Yang Mal-bok
International premiere / Debut film

“Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power”
USA
Directed by Nina Menkes
Starring Julie Dash, Charlyne Yi, Joey Soloway, Rosanna Arquette, Eliza Hittman
International premiere / Panorama Dokumente

“Calcinculo” (“Swing Ride”)
Italy / Switzerland
Directed by Chiara Bellosi
Starring Gaia Di Pietro, Andrea Carpenzano
World premiere

“Dreaming Walls”
Belgium / France / USA / Netherlands / Sweden
Directed by Amélie van Elmbt, Maya Duverdier
World premiere / Panorama Dokumente

“Klondike”
Ukraine / Turkey
Directed by Maryna Er Gorbach
Starring Oxana Cherkashyna, Sergiy Shadrin, Oleg Scherbina

“A Love Song”
USA
Directed by Max Walker-Silverman
Starring Dale Dickey, Wes Studi
International premiere / debut film

“Myanmar Diaries”
Netherlands / Myanmar / Norway
Directed by The Myanmar Film Collective
World premiere / Panorama Dokumente

“Nel mio nome” (“Into My Name”)
Italy
Directed by Nicolò Bassetti
World premiere / Panorama Dokumente

“Taurus”
USA
Directed by Tim Sutton
Starring Colson Baker, Megan Fox, Maddie Hasson, Scoot McNairy, Ruby Rose, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Lil Tjay
World premiere

Deadline

Berlin Film Festival Unveils Series, Generation & Co-Pro Market Line-Ups

The program announcements continue for this year’s Berlin International Film Festival, with the Series and Generation strands both unveiling today, as well as the line-up for the Co-Production Market. Scroll down for the lists of titles. The Berlinale Series selection, which is increasingly becoming a more high-profile part of the festival, again boasts several buzzy titles. Premiering in Berlin will be Amazon Prime Video’s Argentinian series Yosi, The Regretful Spy, the Swedish show Lust from HBO Max, Sky’s UK series The Rising, and Lone Scherfig Danish show The Shift, which comes from local broadcaster TV2. The Generation strand, which features youth-focused cinema, includes...
MOVIES
Variety

Documentaries on the Holocaust, Zimbabwe and College Applications Among New Slate of BBC Storyville Films

The BBC’s Storyville strand, which sets out to showcase the world’s best international documentaries, has picked up a new slate of eight films. They will be screened on BBC Four and iPlayer over eight weeks starting Jan. 26. “We’re excited to offer U.K. audiences this eclectic range of documentaries from around the globe,” Philippa Kowarsky, commissioning editor of Storyville, said in a statement. “These stories deal with the issues of our times, from mistrust of political systems to the challenges of educational attainment, and from class and racial discrimination to the fight for women’s rights. They shine a light on some truly inspirational,...
MOVIES
Variety

‘A Love Song’ Review: Dale Dickey Glows in This Tiny, Tender Sundance Discovery

The same day faded-romance drama “A Love Song” screened for the Sundance Film Festival, I caught an interview with Marilyn Bergman on NPR in which the late lyricist described the time director Richard Brooks came to her and partner Alan with a request: “I want you to write me a song that is to appear twice in [“The Happy Ending”]. Early in the film, I want it to function perhaps as a proposal of marriage between these two young lovers,” he said to them. “l don’t want you to change a note or a word, but I want the song...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

International Insider: Bad Times For BBC; Gaspard Ulliel Remembered; Berlin Competition Bonanza; David Kosse’s Masterplan

Afternoon subscribers, Max Goldbart here. It’s been a busy week but International Insider has you covered. Read on for in-depth analysis of the biggest international headlines of the week. Bad Times For BBC Licence (Fee) To Kill: It all started with a tweet. Negotiations over the BBC’s future license fee appeared to be plodding along and then suddenly they weren’t. In one of the more outrageous moves by a member of Boris Johnson’s cabinet (and that’s saying something), UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries took to Twitter last Sunday to not only announce she had frozen the license fee for the next two...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Global Craft Talent and Locations Elevate Oscar Front-Runners

The art of world building is pushing several international films to the forefront this awards season, and Hollywood has sweeping foreign visuals, borderless below-the-line talent and coveted tax breaks to thank for it. From setting the period in “Belfast,” “Spencer” and “House of Gucci,” to high-action romps in “No Time to Die” and “The Matrix Resurrections,” and arid mastery in “Dune” and “The Power of the Dog,” these overseas productions are expected to be highly recognized at the Academy Awards. “International contenders will only serve to enhance craft categories this year,” says Dana Salston, whose Intrinsic Agency specializes in below-the-line talent. “International...
MOVIES
Variety

Sundance Documentaries Showcase Enhanced Storytelling Through Animation

What brings documentaries to life? For an increasing number of them, it’s colorful characters — literally. Animation is making docs more accessible to a wider audience, allowing filmmakers to dramatize scenes that can’t be shown with footage and bringing them into once-unimagined awards categories. No film has demonstrated this more clearly than Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s refugee saga “Flee.” The Neon/Participant release made Oscar shortlists for both documentary feature and international feature film, won a Gotham Award for documentary and Sundance Film Festival’s World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary. But it also scored a Golden Globe nom and Boston, Chicago and Detroit...
MOVIES
Variety

The Hottest Films for Sale at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival

Sundance may have been forced to cancel its plans to host an in-person festival, but the shift to a virtual event isn’t likely to stifle dealmaking. After all, the 2021 edition of Sundance saw films like “Passing,” “Summer of Soul” and “CODA” score record-breaking pacts despite the fact that all-night bidding wars were conducted over Zoom. This year’s festival has a number of high-profile features that should attract buyers’ attention, either because they feature A-list stars like Lena Dunham, Dakota Johnson and Regina Hall or because they deal with hot topics like abortion rights and religion. There are also a number...
MOVIES
