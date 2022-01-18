ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Fortnite' Patch Notes: New Update Adds Klombo Dinosaurs, Bug Fixes and Tilted Towers

By Harrison Abbott
 3 days ago
The latest update for "Fortnite" Chapter 3 has introduced giant dinosaurs that now roam the island, much-needed bug fixes and a couple of blasts from the...

