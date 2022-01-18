Prince Andrew news - live: Documentary to claim royal was intimate with Maxwell and Lady Hervey was ‘bait’

Prince Andrew and the convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell may have been more than friends, two acquaintances have claimed in an ITV documentary.

Former Buckingham Palace royal protection officer Paul Page and Euan Rellie, who knew Maxwell at university, both suggested the pair’s relationship was closer than previously thought.

“From the way she was allowed to enter and exit the palace at will, we realised... suspected, that she may have had an intimate relationship with Prince Andrew,” Mr Page said. He added that one colleague remembered Maxwell coming to the palace four times in a single day.

Mr Rellie told the broadcaster: “I got the sense that Prince Andrew and Ghislaine had probably been girlfriend and boyfriend in the past. They had an easy warmth around each other.”

The British socialist Lady Victoria Hervey, who socialised with Andrew, Maxwell and Epstein in the early 2000s, also appears in the documentary. “I think I was pretty much used as bait, you know, looking back at it,” she said of Maxwell and Epstein.

Ghislaine, Prince Andrew & the Paedophile , which focuses on the trio’s friendship, will be shown at 9pm tonight.