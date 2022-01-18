ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Andrew news - live: Documentary to claim royal was intimate with Maxwell and Lady Hervey was ‘bait’

By Rory Sullivan
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fRmDY_0doghavR00

Prince Andrew and the convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell may have been more than friends, two acquaintances have claimed in an ITV documentary.

Former Buckingham Palace royal protection officer Paul Page and Euan Rellie, who knew Maxwell at university, both suggested the pair’s relationship was closer than previously thought.

“From the way she was allowed to enter and exit the palace at will, we realised... suspected, that she may have had an intimate relationship with Prince Andrew,” Mr Page said. He added that one colleague remembered Maxwell coming to the palace four times in a single day.

Mr Rellie told the broadcaster: “I got the sense that Prince Andrew and Ghislaine had probably been girlfriend and boyfriend in the past. They had an easy warmth around each other.”

The British socialist Lady Victoria Hervey, who socialised with Andrew, Maxwell and Epstein in the early 2000s, also appears in the documentary. “I think I was pretty much used as bait, you know, looking back at it,” she said of Maxwell and Epstein.

Ghislaine, Prince Andrew & the Paedophile , which focuses on the trio’s friendship, will be shown at 9pm tonight.

Comments / 14

Bobby Rivers
6d ago

They're trying to divert the issue. Stay on track, he had sexual relations with a minor, a minor being trafficked to him. This is Andrew's real issue he's dealing with.

Reply
11
the fly
6d ago

I’m sure prince Andrew was hitten anyone he could….legal or not,…hell,…he’s a PRINCE. The royals have been doing that for CENTURIES…!

Reply
13
Justice4all
6d ago

I think anyone can get caught up in stuff they shouldn’t be doing. However if there is a photo of you with proof that you were with an underage girl then you probably better fess up . He looks even more like a joke . I couldn’t quit laughing when he kept saying “ I don’t recall “ 😂😂😂 you don’t remember but there you are in a picture with your arm around the victim .

Reply(1)
7
